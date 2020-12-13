From sticks and blankets, to Star Wars and Barbies, you'll find them in the National Toy Hall of Fame

Many toys and games come and go, but some stay.
For whatever reason, these have longevity, retaining popularity generation after generation.
To recognize these iconic toys, there is the National Toy Hall of Fame based at the Strong National Museum of Play in Rochester, New York.
As of 2020, it has inducted 72 toys. It recognizes items that are toys by design as well as those that kids make into toys by using their imaginations, such as the stick (as in, from a tree), blanket and cardboard box.
Here, in alphabetical order, are toys in the hall and the year they were inducted.
Alphabet Blocks, 2003
Atari 2600 Game System, 2007
Baby Doll, 2008
Baby Nancy, 2020
Ball, 2009. Rolling, throwing, kicking, catching, bouncing, and batting. The ball is nearly as old as civilization itself. History abounds with stories and evidence of ball play. Like few other playthings, the ball facilitates and promotes free play among people of all ages. While baby’s first toy may be a soft and safe cloth ball, many adults enjoy playing catch with a hardball. Later in life, a businessperson’s reward for a week’s work may be a round of golf. Or, a group of friends may get together annually to watch the Super Bowl.
Barbie, 1998
Bicycle, 2000
Big Wheel, 2009
Blanket, 2011. Children have played with blankets ever since ancient agrarians domesticated woolly animals and spun their coats for fabrics. Blankets can be a king’s robe, a bride’s veil, a superhero’s cape, a Roman soldier’s cloak, a princess’s flowing gown, and a wizard’s flying carpet. Thrown over a table, it forms a tent; draped around two chairs, it becomes a fort.
Bubbles, 2014
Candy Land, 2005
Cardboard Box, 2005
Checkers, 2003
Chess, 2013
Clue, 2017
Coloring Book, 2019
Crayola Crayons, 1998
Dollhouse, 2011
Dominoes, 2012
Duncan Yo-Yo, 1999
Dungeons & Dragons, 2016
Easy-Bake Oven, 2006
Erector Set, 1998
Etch A Sketch, 1998
Fisher-Price Little People, 2016
Frisbee, 1998
G.I. Joe, 2004
The Game of Life, 2010
Hot Wheels, 2011
Hula Hoop, 1999
Jack-in-the-Box, 2005
Jacks, 2000
Jenga, inducted 2020. A stacking game that evolved from a game Leslie Scott played as a child in East Africa. Its name is a form of the Swahili word kujenga, which means “to build.” Traditionally Jenga is played with 54 wooden blocks stacked into a tower. Each block is three times as long as it is wide, and one fifth as thick as its length. The blocks are intentionally manufactured with subtle variations, which add randomness and heighten the challenge.
Jigsaw Puzzle, 2002
Jump Rope, 2000
Kite, 2007
LEGO, 1998
Lincoln Logs, 1999
Lionel Trains, 2006
Little Green Army Men, 2014
Magic 8 Ball, 2018
Magic: The Gathering, 2019. Unlike any previous card game when it was introduced in 1993. Magic players are wizards, who battle each other with spells which can summon creatures or affect the conditions of the battlefield and the rules of the game. They play to eliminate an opponent’s life points. The game is purposefully complex and wildly addicting. It was invented by Richard Garfield.
Marbles, 1998
Matchbox Cars, 2019
Monopoly, 1998
Mr. Potato Head, 2000
Nintendo Game Boy, 2009
Paper Airplane, 2017
Pinball, 2018
Play-Doh, 1998
Playing Cards, 2010
Puppet, 2015
Radio Flyer Wagon, 1999
Raggedy Ann and Andy, 2002
Rocking Horse, 2004
Roller Skates, 1999
Rubber Duck, 2013
Rubik's Cube, 2014
Scrabble, 2004
Sidewalk Chalk, 2020
Silly Putty, 2001
Skateboard, 2008
Slinky, 2000
Star Wars Action Figures, 2012
Stick, 2008. The stick may be the world’s oldest toy. Sticks can be swords, magic wands, majorette batons, fishing poles, and light sabers. When children pretend with sticks, they cultivate their creativity and develop their imaginations. They encourage playing outside instead of inside. Sticks are natural and free.
Super Soaker, 2015
Swing, 2016
Teddy Bear, 1998
Tinkertoy, 1998
Tonka Trucks, 2001
Twister, 2015
Uno, 2018
View-Master, 1999
Wiffle Ball, 2017
Criteria for induction into the Hall of Fame include, according to its website:
• Icon status, the toy is widely recognized, respected, and remembered;
• Longevity, more than a passing fad;
• Discovery, fosters learning, creativity, or discovery; and
• Innovation, profoundly changed play or toy design.
