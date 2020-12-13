From sticks and blankets, to Star Wars and Barbies, you'll find them in the National Toy Hall of Fame

Many toys and games come and go, but some stay.

For whatever reason, these have longevity, retaining popularity generation after generation.

To recognize these iconic toys, there is the National Toy Hall of Fame based at the Strong National Museum of Play in Rochester, New York.

As of 2020, it has inducted 72 toys. It recognizes items that are toys by design as well as those that kids make into toys by using their imaginations, such as the stick (as in, from a tree), blanket and cardboard box.

Here, in alphabetical order, are toys in the hall and the year they were inducted.

Alphabet Blocks, 2003

Atari 2600 Game System, 2007

Baby Doll, 2008

Baby Nancy, 2020