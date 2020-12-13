 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From sticks and blankets, to Star Wars and Barbies, you'll find them in the National Toy Hall of Fame
topical

From sticks and blankets, to Star Wars and Barbies, you'll find them in the National Toy Hall of Fame

{{featured_button_text}}

Many toys and games come and go, but some stay.

For whatever reason, these have longevity, retaining popularity generation after generation.

To recognize these iconic toys, there is the National Toy Hall of Fame based at the Strong National Museum of Play in Rochester, New York.

As of 2020, it has inducted 72 toys. It recognizes items that are toys by design as well as those that kids make into toys by using their imaginations, such as the stick (as in, from a tree), blanket and cardboard box.

Here, in alphabetical order, are toys in the hall and the year they were inducted.

Alphabet Blocks, 2003

Atari 2600 Game System, 2007

Baby Doll, 2008

Baby Nancy, 2020

Ball, 2009. Rolling, throwing, kicking, catching, bouncing, and batting. The ball is nearly as old as civilization itself. History abounds with stories and evidence of ball play. Like few other playthings, the ball facilitates and promotes free play among people of all ages. While baby’s first toy may be a soft and safe cloth ball, many adults enjoy playing catch with a hardball. Later in life, a businessperson’s reward for a week’s work may be a round of golf. Or, a group of friends may get together annually to watch the Super Bowl.

Barbie, 1998

Bicycle, 2000

Big Wheel, 2009

Blanket, 2011.  Children have played with blankets ever since ancient agrarians domesticated woolly animals and spun their coats for fabrics. Blankets can be a king’s robe, a bride’s veil, a superhero’s cape, a Roman soldier’s cloak, a princess’s flowing gown, and a wizard’s flying carpet. Thrown over a table, it forms a tent; draped around two chairs, it becomes a fort.

Bubbles, 2014

Candy Land, 2005

Cardboard Box, 2005

Checkers, 2003

Chess, 2013

Clue, 2017

Coloring Book, 2019

Crayola Crayons, 1998

Dollhouse, 2011

Dominoes, 2012

Duncan Yo-Yo, 1999

Dungeons & Dragons, 2016

Easy-Bake Oven, 2006

Erector Set, 1998

Etch A Sketch, 1998

Fisher-Price Little People, 2016

Frisbee, 1998

G.I. Joe, 2004

The Game of Life, 2010

Hot Wheels, 2011

Hula Hoop, 1999

Jack-in-the-Box, 2005

Jacks, 2000

Jenga, inducted 2020. A stacking game that evolved from a game Leslie Scott played as a child in East Africa. Its name is a form of the Swahili word kujenga, which means “to build.” Traditionally Jenga is played with 54 wooden blocks stacked into a tower. Each block is three times as long as it is wide, and one fifth as thick as its length. The blocks are intentionally manufactured with subtle variations, which add randomness and heighten the challenge.

Jigsaw Puzzle, 2002

Jump Rope, 2000

Kite, 2007

LEGO, 1998

Lincoln Logs, 1999

Lionel Trains, 2006

Little Green Army Men, 2014

Magic 8 Ball, 2018

Magic: The Gathering, 2019. Unlike any previous card game when it was introduced in 1993. Magic players are wizards, who battle each other with spells which can summon creatures or affect the conditions of the battlefield and the rules of the game. They play to eliminate an opponent’s life points. The game is purposefully complex and wildly addicting. It was invented by Richard Garfield.

Marbles, 1998

Matchbox Cars, 2019

Monopoly, 1998

Mr. Potato Head, 2000

Nintendo Game Boy, 2009

Paper Airplane, 2017

Pinball, 2018

Play-Doh, 1998

Playing Cards, 2010

Puppet, 2015

Radio Flyer Wagon, 1999

Raggedy Ann and Andy, 2002

Rocking Horse, 2004

Roller Skates, 1999

Rubber Duck, 2013

Rubik's Cube, 2014

Scrabble, 2004

Sidewalk Chalk, 2020

Silly Putty, 2001

Skateboard, 2008

Slinky, 2000

Star Wars Action Figures, 2012

Stick, 2008. The stick may be the world’s oldest toy. Sticks can be swords, magic wands, majorette batons, fishing poles, and light sabers. When children pretend with sticks, they cultivate their creativity and develop their imaginations. They encourage playing outside instead of inside. Sticks are natural and free.

Super Soaker, 2015

Swing, 2016

Teddy Bear, 1998

Tinkertoy, 1998

Tonka Trucks, 2001

Twister, 2015

Uno, 2018

View-Master, 1999

Wiffle Ball, 2017

Criteria for induction into the Hall of Fame include, according to its website:

• Icon status, the toy is widely recognized, respected, and remembered;

• Longevity, more than a passing fad;

• Discovery, fosters learning, creativity, or discovery; and

• Innovation, profoundly changed play or toy design.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Make your house a home

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Cities with the most roommates

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News