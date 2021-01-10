Frost dusts Quad-City landscapes

The fog, rain and snow of the past couple of weeks frosted Quad-City area landscapes with all kinds of wonderful.

Capturing the loveliness in photos were readers Ken Krumwiede, of Davenport, and Carl Herzig, an English professor at St. Ambrose University, Davenport.

Krumwiede took his pictures around his yard and neighborhood, while Herzig focused on Scott County and Vander Veer Botanical parks.

Both capture a phenomenon called "rime," defined as an accumulation of granular ice tufts on the windward sides of exposed objects that is formed from supercooled fog or cloud and built out directly against the wind.

Anyone who had the opportunity to drive out into the surrounding countryside before temperatures rose above freezing was treated to white, windswept fields, glazed tree trunks and literally inches of frost on every cornstalk, fence wire, cornstalk and utility line along the road for miles.

It was like driving through the calendar pages of winter scenes.

