 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Frost dusts Quad-City landscapes
topical alert top story

Frost dusts Quad-City landscapes

{{featured_button_text}}

The fog, rain and snow of the past couple of weeks frosted Quad-City area landscapes with all kinds of wonderful.

Capturing the loveliness in photos were readers Ken Krumwiede, of Davenport, and  Carl Herzig, an English professor at St. Ambrose University, Davenport.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Krumwiede took his pictures around his yard and neighborhood, while Herzig focused on Scott County and Vander Veer Botanical parks.

Both capture a phenomenon called "rime," defined as an accumulation of granular ice tufts on the windward sides of exposed objects that is formed from supercooled fog or cloud and built out directly against the wind.

Anyone who had the opportunity to drive out into the surrounding countryside before temperatures rose above freezing was treated to white, windswept fields, glazed tree trunks and literally inches of frost on every cornstalk, fence wire, cornstalk and utility line along the road for miles.

It was like driving through the calendar pages of winter scenes.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Make your house a home

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Spruce up your home without spending a lot of money

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News