Fruit trees should be pruned regularly

A: A large, neglected apple tree that hasn’t been pruned for several years is often densely branched, unproductive, and may contain a number of dead branches. Fruit produced on neglected trees is generally small, misshapen, poorly colored and has a low sugar content.

If properly pruned, large, neglected apple trees can produce good quality fruit. Pruning increases fruit size, promotes better color development, increases sugar content and decreases insect and disease problems by allowing better spray coverage and faster drying following rainfall.

Pruning also makes it easier to harvest the fruit. Complete renovation of neglected apple trees may take two or three years.

The first step in the renovation of a neglected apple tree is to prune out all dead, diseased, and broken branches.

Next, remove undesirable interior branches. Prune out the weakest of crossing limbs and closely growing parallel branches. Also, remove limbs growing toward the center of the tree, strongly growing upright branches and water sprouts. (Water sprouts are rapidly growing, vegetative shoots that develop on larger branches or the tree trunk. They often form just below a pruning cut.)

Prune off low-hanging branches. Finally, remove weak, spindly growth if additional thinning is necessary.

