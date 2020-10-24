Funny costumes are best, dating website says

What's the best costume for impressing a would-be romantic partner?

A survey by the website dating.com found that nearly 70% of respondents deemed funny costumes as the most attractive costume category.

Cute costumes ranked second highest at 18%, followed by scary costumes at 13%.

Two in 10 online daters have a costume picture displayed on their dating profile.

Nearly half of respondents, 48%, declare Halloween as their favorite holiday for meeting new people, given its casual nature.

When asked which costume category is specifically the least attractive, political costumes by far came out on top, backed by more than half of both men (68%) and women surveyed (52%).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sprout new ideas With our home & garden newsletter! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.