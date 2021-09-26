Blowers, mowers and more: American yards quietly go electric

For Jared Anderman, of Croton-on-Hudson, New York, switching from gasoline-powered tools to electric ones for lawn care was a no-brainer.

"I'm concerned about climate change and wanted tools that are more eco-friendly, and also quieter. I like listening to music when I do yardwork and this way I can enjoy music or a podcast while I work," he said. "I could never do that with gas-powered equipment."

The biggest advantage of all, he says, is maintenance. "Gas mowers are a pain. With electric tools, they boot right up and there's really no maintenance at all. It's just about keeping the batteries charged."

First, he bought an electric lawnmower. Then an electric string trimmer, hedge trimmer and leaf blower. "I don't have an electric snowblower, yet. But when I do replace the gas snowblower, it'll be with an electric one," he says.

There's a quiet transformation going on in yards across the country. Longstanding complaints about the roar and fumes from gas-powered leaf blowers, mowers and other equipment have grown even louder as more people work from home because of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the quality of zero- to low-emissions electric landscaping equipment has improved markedly, with battery packs that last longer.