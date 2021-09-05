Controlling weeds in the landscape

Herbicides must be carefully applied as they have a high potential to harm both weeds and desirable plants. Always apply herbicides when winds are calm and temperatures are cool to prevent drift and damage to desirable plants. Protect garden plants with barriers like buckets or boxes to further reduce problems with drift. They can also be applied with a sponge and wiped onto the leaves of the weed to prevent collateral damage to nearby plants. Herbicides must be used according to label instructions on the package. Failure to follow directions may kill desirable plants or prevent other plants from being grown in the area.

Organic options

Mechanical control of weeds through hand pulling and cultivation as well as the use of mulches to suppress weed growth are both effective organic options for weed management.

Pouring boiling water on weeds can be used especially in situations where other plants are not nearby, such as in the cracks of sidewalks or driveways. Be careful to not splash or burn yourself with the boiling water and remember the boiling water will kill both weeds and desirable plants. A tea kettle is often a good way to more safely and precisely apply the boiling water directly to the weed. Use plenty of water and plan to retreat 7-10 days later as one application rarely kills the entire plant, especially deep-rooted weeds.