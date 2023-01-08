Get the dirt on growing healthy plants

To wrap up an international meeting in Bali, world leaders planted hope for the future in the form of new trees. Increased temperatures from global warming and its related calamities like drought, intense storms, wind, flooding and wildfires are taking a toll on Earth's trees.
URBANA, Ill. — Become a better gardener and find success nurturing plants indoors and out. Learn best practices for home gardening from University of Illinois Extension horticulture educators in the Four Seasons Gardening webinar series that begins Jan. 31.
Online sessions are from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. on select Tuesdays and are free to attend. Registration is required. Extension horticulture educators Ryan Pankau, Andrew Holsinger, and Nancy Kreith will lead this series. Learn more about the series and register for individual events at go.illinois.edu/FourSeasons.
Pruning Shade Trees, Jan. 31: Proper pruning ensures that long-lived woody plants remain healthy and structurally safe. Unravel the mystery of pruning shade trees and uncover basic pruning cuts, young tree pruning, and how to care for and prune mature trees.
Success with Indoor Plants, Feb. 28: Learn how to create a healthy houseplant environment by selecting the right plants for your indoor space. The session covers cultural requirements, maintenance practices, and key ornamental aspects in growing interior plants.