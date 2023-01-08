How do I dispose or recycle my Christmas tree?

After the holidays, there are several ways to dispose of or recycle your tree. Of course, before recycling your Christmas tree, remove all lights, tinsel, and ornaments. If you place a large plastic bag under the stand before decorating (and hide it with the tree skirt) you can simply pull the bag up and carry the tree outside stand and all without dropping needles all over the house. Once outside, remove the stand.

Use it to feed and support wildlife: Place the tree in the yard or garden for use by birds and other wildlife. The branches provide shelter from strong winds and cold. Food can be supplied by hanging fruit slices, seed cakes, suet bags, or strings of cranberries or raisins on the tree’s branches. You can also smear peanut butter and seeds in pine cones and hang them in the tree.

Use it as mulch: Prune off the tree’s branches and place the boughs over perennials as a winter mulch. Chip the tree and use the chipped material as a mulch around trees, shrubs, or in perennial flower beds.

Utilize a pick-up and recycling program: If you can't use the tree yourself, contact local government offices, such as the Public Works Department, or your sanitation service. Most communities have some type of Christmas tree disposal program. Some have central collection points, others collect the trees at curbside.

Conservation groups may be another option. Some hunting and fishing groups collect trees and use them to provide habitat for wildlife.

Keep away from fire: Don’t burn your Christmas tree in a fireplace or wood stove. Dry, evergreen branches literally explode when burned and could cause a house fire. Also, burning the tree may contribute to the buildup of creosote and lead to a flue fire.

