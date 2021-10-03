 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Keep plants, pollinators happy with new gardening series
0 Comments

Keep plants, pollinators happy with new gardening series

  • 0
gardening-in-the-air

URBANA, Ill. — As the weather gets colder it’s important to know how to put your garden to rest and plan for the next growing season.

Learn how to support pollinators, grow vegetables and herbs in any size garden, and find and plant trees for long-term success in Gardening in the Air, a webinar series offered by University of Illinois Extension and Iowa State University Extension.

Experts from both institutions will present on a wide variety of timely gardening topics with online sessions on Oct. 9 at 9 a.m., 10:15 a.m., and 11:30 a.m.

Pollinators: 9-10 a.m. Pollinators, Plants and People; 10:15-11:15 a.m. Planning for Pollinators this Fall; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Pollinator Gardening.

Vegetables and Herbs: 9-10 a.m. Big or Small: Cover Crops for All; 10:15-11:15 a.m. Backyard Greenhouse Basics; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Harvesting and Preserving Herbs

Trees: 9-10 a.m. New and Alternative Shade Trees for the Home Landscape; 10:15-11:15 a.m. Planting and Growing Healthy Shade Trees; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Trees and Shrubs for Pollinators

Sessions are free, but a donation is appreciated. Access links and handouts will be provided upon registration. Register for one class or the whole series in advance at go.illinois.edu/GIAsignup.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Many Americans still look to their parents when it comes to home improvement

Make your house a home

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News