Keep plants, pollinators happy with new gardening series

URBANA, Ill. — As the weather gets colder it’s important to know how to put your garden to rest and plan for the next growing season.
Learn how to support pollinators, grow vegetables and herbs in any size garden, and find and plant trees for long-term success in Gardening in the Air, a webinar series offered by University of Illinois Extension and Iowa State University Extension.
Experts from both institutions will present on a wide variety of timely gardening topics with online sessions on Oct. 9 at 9 a.m., 10:15 a.m., and 11:30 a.m.
Pollinators: 9-10 a.m. Pollinators, Plants and People; 10:15-11:15 a.m. Planning for Pollinators this Fall; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Pollinator Gardening.
Vegetables and Herbs: 9-10 a.m. Big or Small: Cover Crops for All; 10:15-11:15 a.m. Backyard Greenhouse Basics; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Harvesting and Preserving Herbs
Trees: 9-10 a.m. New and Alternative Shade Trees for the Home Landscape; 10:15-11:15 a.m. Planting and Growing Healthy Shade Trees; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Trees and Shrubs for Pollinators
Sessions are free, but a donation is appreciated. Access links and handouts will be provided upon registration. Register for one class or the whole series in advance at go.illinois.edu/GIAsignup.