Master Gardener winter series returns Dec. 8

The Master Gardener Program with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach will again host the Winter Webinar Series, beginning in December and lasting through March.
Designed to expand gardening knowledge and allow gardeners to connect with experts from across the field, the sessions are free and open to the public, although registration is required.
December’s program will include three evening sessions related to pollinators.
- Dec. 8, 7-8 p.m: Exploring the Life of Iowa's Bumble Bees with Sarah Nizzi (The Xerces Society for Invertebrate Conservation)
Learn about bumble bee biology, ecology, and identification, as well as how to support bumble bees and techniques for tracking bumble bee populations through community science platforms. Iowa is home to roughly 400 native bee species, 14 of which are bumble bees that are critical to our agricultural and ecological systems.
- Dec. 13, 7-8 p.m.: Beekeeping 101 with Randall Cass (ISU Extension and Outreach)
Discover reasons to become a beekeeper, whether it becomes a hobby or a small business. Randall Cass, the ISU bee extension specialist, will offer an overview of what it takes to become a beekeeper. What kind of equipment do you need? Where can you keep beehives? Is it profitable? Will you get stung? (Spoiler: Yes!)
- Dec. 21, 6-7 p.m.: Monarch Habitat in the Home Garden & Landscape with Donald Lewis (ISU Extension and Outreach)
Declines in the number of monarch butterflies that began over two decades ago have led to increased interest in what Iowans can do to help. Issues will be explored by Donald Lewis, ISU Extension and Outreach Entomologist. Be sure to bring your insect-related observations, anecdotes, and questions for the Q&A.
January sessions will cover planting design tips and models.
- Jan. 4, 6-7 p.m.: Planting Design Tips with Lisa Nunamaker (ISU Dept. of Horticulture)
Learn about simple tips to help you arrange plants in your garden. Elements such as form, texture, color, massing, plus several others are highlighted.
- Jan. 11, 6-7 p.m.: Planting Design Models with Nunamaker
Arranging plants can feel overwhelming. This presentation will highlight several planting models (or templates of-sorts) that you can follow to arrange plants in different ways depending on the site or style you want.
- Jan. 18, 6-7 p.m.: Planting Design Graphics with Nunamaker
This presentation will show how to draw plant symbols, plus showcase the power of drawing plants in both plan (top view) and elevation (side view).
In February, gardeners will get a houseplant propagation overview.
- Feb. 1, 7-8 p.m.: Houseplant Propagation with Aaron Steil (ISU Extension and Outreach)
Growing houseplants is a popular hobby and growing plants indoors creates calm, welcoming, and beautiful spaces. When houseplants get large or more plants are desired, many can be easily propagated. Learn how to propagate your own houseplants utilizing techniques like cuttings, division, and layering.
- Feb. 16, 6-7 p.m.: Advanced Seed Starting with Cindy Haynes (ISU Dept. of Horticulture)
There is more to seed germination than many people realize. In this session we will discuss the importance of environmental control, stratification and scarification techniques, and other tips to improve germination of temperate or tricky species.
The March series will conclude with presentations on grafting biology and techniques as well as cutting gardens.
- March 2, 6-7 p.m.: Grafting Biology & Techniques with Grant Thompson (ISU Dept. of Horticulture) and Patrick O'Malley (ISU Extension and Outreach)
During the webinar, the audience will learn about the biological and physiological processes involved with grafting that can lead to a more successful take or graft incompatibilities. The webinar will include a demonstration of two ways to propagate fruit trees with whip-and-tongue grafting and chip budding.
- March 8, 7-8 p.m.: Starting a Cutting Garden with Cindy Haynes
Want to grow your own bouquets? In this session you will learn about designing, starting seeds, planting, spacing, maintaining, and harvesting different species suitable for cutting.
“The Winter Webinar Series is an important part of the Master Gardener Program that people have really enjoyed in the past and it’s an important way for master gardeners to continue their continuing education hours,” said Alicia Herzog, Master Gardener Program coordinator with ISU Extension and Outreach.
Herzog said the series is a good educational opportunity for existing master gardeners, those interested in becoming master gardeners and those who may just want to learn more about these topics.
If participants wish to attend in-person, check with their ISU Extension and Outreach county office to see when and where sessions are being offered.
- Scott County: 875 Tanglefoot Lane, Bettendorf.563-359-7577. www.extension.iastate.edu/scott/
- Muscatine County: 1601 Plaza Place, Muscatine. 563-263-5701. www.extension.iastate.edu/muscatine/
To attend virtually, Zoom registration is available at https://www.extension.iastate.edu/mastergardener/winter-webinar-series or on the Iowa State University Master Gardner Facebook page.
All webinars will be live with question and answer at the end. Registration is limited to the first 300.
For more information, contact Herzog at 515-294-3627 or aherzog@iastate.edu.