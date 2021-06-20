On Gardening: Shadowland Autumn Frost is a heart-humping hosta

I think I now know why you see so many photos of gardeners growing a gazillion hostas all mixed together.
First off, it somehow works. All those leaves come together in a design and color scheme that the best of artists would struggle to put on canvas.
Shadowland Autumn Frost is an award-winning hosta that will stop you in your tracks. It is not a giant hosta. It reaches 12 inches tall with a 24-inch spread. Its foliage emerges a frosty blue with extra wide yellow margins that age to creamy white during the summer.
Combine hostas with big-leaved hydrangeas, no matter the color. I am going to try them with the new series of Soprano impatiens coming out next year, which are disease-resistant.
Blooms of a hosta often go unappreciated. The scapes of lavender purple blooms reach 12-14 inches tall and bring in the hummingbirds as well as your favorite salvia.
The hosta is in the lily family and has the common name of plantain lily. Because of their lush foliage you would swear they are from some tropical South Pacific island. Unbelievably, they are very cold hardy. Shadowland Autumn Frost is recommended for zones 3a to 9b, which is a huge geographic range.
Instead of the tropics, hostas come from Japan, Korea and China, and there are about 40 species. There are thousands and thousands of varieties and hybrids, making it the collector's dream plant. Shadowland Autumn Frost is one of a dozen varieties in the series coming from Proven Winners.
No matter which Shadowland hosta you choose, the bed should be rich in organic matter, so incorporate 3 to 4 inches of humus or compost to improve drainage and aeration. While tilling, add 2 pounds per 100 square feet of a 12-6-6 slow-release fertilizer with minor nutrients. Plant at the same depth they are growing in the container, placing the crown of the plant slightly above the soil line.