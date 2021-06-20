On Gardening: Shadowland Autumn Frost is a heart-humping hosta

I think I now know why you see so many photos of gardeners growing a gazillion hostas all mixed together.

First off, it somehow works. All those leaves come together in a design and color scheme that the best of artists would struggle to put on canvas.

Shadowland Autumn Frost is an award-winning hosta that will stop you in your tracks. It is not a giant hosta. It reaches 12 inches tall with a 24-inch spread. Its foliage emerges a frosty blue with extra wide yellow margins that age to creamy white during the summer.

Combine hostas with big-leaved hydrangeas, no matter the color. I am going to try them with the new series of Soprano impatiens coming out next year, which are disease-resistant.

Blooms of a hosta often go unappreciated. The scapes of lavender purple blooms reach 12-14 inches tall and bring in the hummingbirds as well as your favorite salvia.

The hosta is in the lily family and has the common name of plantain lily. Because of their lush foliage you would swear they are from some tropical South Pacific island. Unbelievably, they are very cold hardy. Shadowland Autumn Frost is recommended for zones 3a to 9b, which is a huge geographic range.