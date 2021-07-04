Tomato gardeners beware, blossom end rot can be prevented

URBANA, Ill. — Blossom end rot is the scourge for any tomato grower. What starts as a light tan spot at the end of the fruit where the blossom was, will expand and eventually turn black and leathery.

“When it comes to tomatoes, it is most commonly seen on larger fruited cultivars or long-fruited varieties like roma,” says Ken Johnson, a University of Illinois Extension horticulture educator. “Blossom end rot can also affect peppers, eggplants, squash, and watermelons.”

Contrary to popular belief, blossom end rot is not caused by a disease or insects. It is actually a physiological disorder caused by low levels of calcium. There are few reasons a plant may not be getting enough calcium. Usually, it’s not an issue of a lack of calcium in the soil, but rather how well the plants absorb calcium.

“Plant leaves transpire and naturally lose water so they then take up more water along with nutrients from the soil,” Johnson says. “Anything that gets in the way of transpiration can reduce calcium uptake.”