Travel goods for today: Travel out back to gather in the garden

Prefer to travel close to home? Turn your outdoor living space into a place that feels like a world removed with décor items designed to elevate any gathering in the garden: splashes of color compliments of outdoor art, cozy charm courtesy of a woven rug or added drama thanks to a backyard bonfire.
Add atmosphere to the outdoors
Add style, whimsy and personality to the yard with timeless garden art, lighting and statuary from Viridian Bay, an online home and garden décor company known for handcrafted pieces designed by the company's in-house artisans. From garden torches and rain catchers to trellises and lanterns, the enchanting pieces capture the beauty in nature, add a homey and unexpected touch of whimsy to a deck or patio, and enhance any outdoor get-together.
For instance, from the Pacifica Collection is the sandpipers lantern ($159), a graceful sculpture hand-cast in aluminum and iron and eye-catching with its whitewashed zinc and bronze finish. The sandpipers hold three small lanterns, sized for tea lights, to add a gentle wash of illumination. From the Fontaine Collection is a set of three pretty fleur de lys herb pots with base ($259) finished in dark bronze and accented with gold highlights. And from the Whimsical Collection is a polished peacock bird bath ($299), sure to charm with its gracefully curving feathers. (viridianbay.com)
Set the garden table
A gorgeous garden setting deserves an equally beautiful tablescape, one layered with tablecloth and other linens, cutlery and stemware and finished with Stone+Lain's timeless and artfully designed Grace Stoneware dish set ($99.99). A service for four, the dinnerware collection marries a modern classic aesthetic with contemporary cool to bring a sophisticated vibe into the garden. The set comes in white matte, a perfect complement to the warmth and colors of summer.
The collection includes four dinner plates, salad plates and bowls for a total of 12 pieces. Expertly crafted, each piece is smooth and square cut, with the plates featuring a unique lipped edge. They are dishwasher- and microwave-safe for easy cleaning. (www.stonelain.co)
Dress up the outdoor floor
Besides adding warmth and color beneath your feet, there is so much to love about the outdoor rugs from Funky Strokes ($50.14/5 by 8 feet). Eco-friendly, sustainable and stylish, they are suitable for all outdoor weather conditions because they are 100 percent waterproof and mold- and mildew-resistant.
Offered in a variety of sizes, from 4 by 6 feet to 9 by 12 feet, each rug is made from recycled plastic bottles yet are a dream to walk on because they are so soft. The rugs are UV stabilized, so the colors will not fade with rain or snow. Lightweight, breathable and easy to store, the rugs are a breeze to clean by wiping down with a damp cloth or hosing off with water. (www.amazon.com/funkystrokes)
So cool a secret agent would use it
This brushed stainless-steel beauty is what James Bond would use if he were taking an evening off from international espionage to play home mixologist. The 750ml Elevated Craft cocktail shaker ($69), what the manufacturer calls "your secret weapon" for making cocktails at home, makes perfect craft cocktails, including 007's favorite, the martini ... shaken, not stirred.
This sleek and slender shaker is crafted to impress, and it does, with an innovative twist lock system and an ergonomically designed, easy-grip shape. There are no stuck lids, no sticky hands and no frozen fingers. Its double-wall vacuum insulation means no condensation puddling on your outdoor bar, and the integrated measuring lid lets you tot up the alcohol from a scant one fourth ounce all the way to a serious six ounces. Dishwasher-safe, this patent-pending shaker is backed by a lifetime warranty. www.elevatedcraft.com
Light a backyard bonfire
City Bonfires ($21.95) knows how to knock a perfect evening out of the park – or back yard. These portable, reusable mini bonfires tuck neatly into backpack or beach bag and can be used anywhere outdoors – a camping trip, beach getaway or right in the garden on the patio table. They are handmade in Maryland with nontoxic materials – a fun little heat source with no smoke and ashes. And they can be ordered with a s'mores Kit (30.95) for an even sweeter time. (Add a four-pack of wooden bamboo skewers for $11.95.)
City Bonfires arrive in a circular tin measuring a tidy 4 inches by 2 inches and offer a burn time of three to five hours. (The tins are recyclable.) They are easy to light and extinguish, and because they are made with FDA food-grade soy wax, they are safe for roasting marshmallows. (www.citybonfires.com)