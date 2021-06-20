Travel goods for today: Travel out back to gather in the garden

So cool a secret agent would use it

This brushed stainless-steel beauty is what James Bond would use if he were taking an evening off from international espionage to play home mixologist. The 750ml Elevated Craft cocktail shaker ($69), what the manufacturer calls "your secret weapon" for making cocktails at home, makes perfect craft cocktails, including 007's favorite, the martini ... shaken, not stirred.

This sleek and slender shaker is crafted to impress, and it does, with an innovative twist lock system and an ergonomically designed, easy-grip shape. There are no stuck lids, no sticky hands and no frozen fingers. Its double-wall vacuum insulation means no condensation puddling on your outdoor bar, and the integrated measuring lid lets you tot up the alcohol from a scant one fourth ounce all the way to a serious six ounces. Dishwasher-safe, this patent-pending shaker is backed by a lifetime warranty. www.elevatedcraft.com

Light a backyard bonfire