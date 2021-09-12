 Skip to main content
University of Illinois Extension announces new Quad-City area horticulture educator
University of Illinois Extension announces new Quad-City area horticulture educator

MILAN -- University of Illinois Extension announced Emily Swihart is the new horticulture educator for the Henry, Mercer, Rock Island and Stark Counties.

Swihart specializes in urban forestry, native plant ecosystems, landscape design, and fruit and vegetable gardening.

“We are very pleased to have Emily on our team to share her love of horticulture and the environment with the community. She will do a great job developing engaging educational programs and sharing topical resources to 'help others learn to grow,' as has been the long-standing tradition of Illinois Extension’s horticulture programs,” County director Jenny Garner said.

Swihart received her bachelor’s degree in horticulture from Iowa State University and her master’s in landscape architecture from Kansas State University. She worked at nonprofit Trees Forever for 11 years, developing education outreach.

The extension's previous horticulture educator, Martha Smith, retired in July.

Based in the Illinois Extension office at 321 W. 2nd Ave., Milan, Swihart can be reached at 309-7456-9978 or by email at eswihart@illinois.edu.

