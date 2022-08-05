When to divide perennials

Herbaceous perennials are commonly divided for three reasons: to control size, to rejuvenate plants, and to propagate a prized perennial. Vigorous perennials may grow so rapidly that they crowd out neighboring plants in the flower bed. Other perennials decline in vigor if not divided at the appropriate time. One of the easiest ways to propagate a prized perennial is to divide the plant into two or more smaller plants.

The best time to divide perennials varies with the different plant species. The appropriate times to divide widely grown perennials are listed below.

• Aster (Aster species)—Divide every 2 or 3 years in spring.

• Astilbe (Astilbe species)—Divide every 3 or 4 years in spring.

• Baby’s Breath (Gypsophila paniculata)—Division is difficult, carefully divide in spring or late summer/early fall.

• Basket-of-Gold (Aurinia saxatilis)— Divide in late summer/early fall. Basket-of-gold also can be propagated by stem cuttings in spring or late summer.

• Bee Balm (Monarda didyma)—Divide every 2 or 3 years in spring.

• Blanket Flower (Gaillardia × grandiflora)—Divide in spring.

• Blazing Star (Liatris species)—Divide in spring.

• Bleeding Heart (Dicentra species)—Best done in spring. Also can be divided in late summer/early fall.

• Butterfly Weed (Asclepias tuberosa)—A taproot makes division difficult. However, butterfly weed is easily propagated by seeds.

• Chrysanthemum (Chrysanthemum × morifolium)—Divide mums every 2 or 3 years in spring.

• Columbine (Aquilegia species)—Many species and varieties are short-lived. Division is difficult, carefully divide in late summer.

• Coral Bells (Heuchera species)—Divide in spring or late summer/early fall.

• Coreopsis (Coreopsis species)—Divide in spring or late summer/early fall.

• Cornflower (Centaurea species)—Requires division every 2 or 3 years. Divide in spring.

• Daylily (Hemerocallis species)—Divide in spring or late summer/early fall.

• Delphinium (Delphinium species)—Usually short-lived, division is seldom necessary.

• False Indigo (Baptisia australis)—Division is difficult because of its long taproot. Plants can be started from seeds.

• Gooseneck Loosestrife (Lysimachia clethroides)—Plants spread aggressively. Divide every 2 or 3 years in spring.

• Hardy Geranium (Geranium species)—Divide in spring or late summer/early fall.

• Hardy Zinnia (Heliopsis helianthoides)—Divide every other year in spring or late summer/early fall.

• Hosta (Hosta species)—Plants can be left undisturbed for years. If additional plants are desired, divide clumps in spring or late summer/early fall.

• Iris, Bearded (Iris hybrids)—Divide every 3 to 5 years in July or August.

• Iris, Siberian (Iris sibirica)—Divide after blooming in early summer.