YARD AND GARDEN: Small bug, big risk: Protect yourself from ticks this summer

When venturing in the woods this summer, don’t forget to protect yourself from a small, but dangerous creature likely lurking in trees, grass, and bushes.

Ticks are easy to pick up when visiting grassy areas, woods, prairies, wetlands, deer trails, and brushy areas. These tiny insects can pose a big risk. Ticks are known to spread serious illnesses, such as Lyme disease and Rocky Mountain fever.

Protect yourself

Although it is important to be safe, ticks should not keep anyone from their usual summer activities. University of Illinois Extension Horticulture Educator Kelly Allsup offers these tips.

Choose appropriate clothing from head to toe. Master Naturalists Shaun Bill says he never goes in the woods without a hat. Other recommended clothing items include a long-sleeved shirt layered over a tight undershirt and long pants with a belt. Wear boots and tuck your pant legs into them to close up any loose openings where a tick might crawl in. Wear light-colored clothing that makes it easier to spot ticks.

Select an insect repellant that is effective against ticks and apply it to all exposed skin. Pest management experts recommend one that contains DEET or picaridin. There are several insect repellent options.