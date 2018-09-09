The annual fall garden conference sponsored by the Master Gardeners of Scott County-Iowa State University Extension will be Saturday, Sept. 29, at Scott Community College, Bettendorf.
The featured speaker will be Georgia-based Joe Lamp'l, who will give two talks, "Growing a Greener World While Protecting the Planet" and "The 5 Biggest Mistakes in our Garden and Landscape and How to Fix Them."
Lunch is part of the program, and participants will be able to attend four of 20 breakout sessions on topics ranging from how to take great nature photos with your smartphone to putting your garden to bed for winter.
Lamp'l is a national television host, syndicated columnist and author.
He is the creator, executive producer and host of the Public Broadcasting Service series, "Growing a Greener World" and previously hosted "Fresh from the Garden on the DIY Network. He also is an on-air contributor to the "Today Show," "Good Morning America" and The Weather Channel.
He is the founder and “Joe” behind joegardener.com, a website dedicated to all things gardening and horticulture through how-to videos, podcasts, articles and blog posts.
Here are the topics of the four breakout sessions:
• Succulents for Every Garden
• Weed ID & Management
• Poisonous Plants
• Herb Gardening
• Smartphone Photography
• Seed Selection & Preserving
• Integrated Pest Management
• Soil Testing
• Houseplants
• Tree Identification
• Pruning Woody Shrubs
• Designing the Small Garden
• Soil & Plant Relationships
• Pruning Shade Trees
• Vertical Gardening
• Designing for Shade
• 4-Season Mixed Gardens
• Preparing the Garden for Winter
• Garden Design Lessons from Magazines