Gaul: Calling all plant sales

No one knows where the COVID-19 pandemic will take us, but, for now, Quad-City area nonprofits are still gearing up for their annual fundraising plant sales.
The Quad-City Times would like to help publicize these events by printing a master list of all sales in the Sunday, April 12, edition of the Times.
If you'd like to have your event included, send your information to me in an email to agaul@qctimes.com by Wednesday, April 8. Please put PLANT SALE in the subject line. Include the name of your group, the day and times of your sale, where the sale is, including an address, and what kinds of plants you are selling.
If you don't have your plans firmed up by then, send the information when you have it and I'll get it in the paper the week of the event.
WINTER NIGHTS: With the Quad-City Botanical Center closed and losing money every day because of the virus, it's good to know it had a good run for its Winter Nights, Winter Lights display in December.
The third year of the event featured 125,000 LED lights and brought in more than 8,200 people over 30 days, executive director Ami Porter said.
"December used be one of the lowest months of the year, and in the first year, we had a huge percentage increase in visitors," Porter said. "And each year since then, we've increased by 2,500 to 3,000 people."
The net result? The center made $60,000 in earned revenue in admissions and sales in the gift shop this year. "It's definitely a bright spot," she said.
She also asked me to give a shout out to the more than 150 volunteers who put in more than 700 hours to string the lights. It's true — the event wouldn't be possible without them.
"And it's just as important to take down and store the lights properly as it is to put them up," she noted.
FLOOD MEMORIES: It's hard to believe that it's already been a year since my brother and his wife, who live less than a mile from the Missouri River in southwest Iowa, lost their home when the levees broke.
It was the morning of March 15 when they drove out from their acreage to check water levels. What they saw on the Iowa Highway 34 bridge going into Nebraska shocked them.
"We could see that the water was going over the levee on the Nebraska side,” my sister-in-law said. "It was flowing over the top of the levee and carving a channel into the levee."
They rushed home to do all the things you do when you think you'll be flooded — move heirlooms and valuables to higher ground, pack personal items, get pets to safety. At 6 p.m., police came by to order them to evacuate by 10 p.m. By then the Iowa-side levee was failing as well.
It's been a year, a year of seeing things we've never seen before.
With more to come.
HOLD ON TO CANS, BOTTLES, HAZARDOUS WASTE: Hy-Vee food stores have implemented lots of changes in response to the coronavirus, including that they are no longer taking back cans and bottles for the nickel deposit.
Also, the Waste Commission of Scott County has closed drop-off for household hazardous waste and electronics. Recycling and garbage pickup continue and are priorities.
HOLD ON TO GOOD THOUGHTS: "Keep your face to the sunshine and you cannot see the shadow."
That's a quote from Helen Keller, passed along by Dave Searl, head gardener at the Quad-City Botanical Center. Hold on.
