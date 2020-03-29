Gaul: Calling all plant sales

The net result? The center made $60,000 in earned revenue in admissions and sales in the gift shop this year. "It's definitely a bright spot," she said.

She also asked me to give a shout out to the more than 150 volunteers who put in more than 700 hours to string the lights. It's true — the event wouldn't be possible without them.

"And it's just as important to take down and store the lights properly as it is to put them up," she noted.

FLOOD MEMORIES: It's hard to believe that it's already been a year since my brother and his wife, who live less than a mile from the Missouri River in southwest Iowa, lost their home when the levees broke.

It was the morning of March 15 when they drove out from their acreage to check water levels. What they saw on the Iowa Highway 34 bridge going into Nebraska shocked them.

"We could see that the water was going over the levee on the Nebraska side,” my sister-in-law said. "It was flowing over the top of the levee and carving a channel into the levee."