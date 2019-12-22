Gaul: East Moline woman recalls walking down aisle with burning candles on her head

St. Lucia was a young Christian girl who was martyred, killed for her faith, in 304. Before her death, she would secretly bring food to the persecuted Christians in Rome, who lived in hiding in the catacombs under the city. She would wear candles on her head so she had both her hands free to carry things. In time, pagan festivals of light turned into St. Lucia's Day.

In the Moline celebration, once Olson-Baker got to the front of the church, there was a short liturgy and singing and then — with great relief to her — the candles were blown out. Afterwards, the congregation gathered in the fellowship hall, and Olson-Baker walked around with plates of cookies and sweet breads, offering treats.

"That's what she did," Olson-Baker said of Santa Lucia. "She fed the hungry. She was a maiden of light."

Olson-Baker's memories are particularly bittersweet this year because her church — the former First Mission Covenant Church, founded in 1876 by Swedish immigrants flocking to Moline for jobs — was significantly burned in a fire on Oct. 24.

Olson-Baker's congregation had long since relocated to a new church on 41st Street and the original church at 1005 5th Ave. had been taken over by another congregation. Most recently it had been vacant.