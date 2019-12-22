Gaul: East Moline woman recalls walking down aisle with burning candles on her head

Every Christmas, Betsy Olson-Baker recalls the holidays of her youth when worship services at her Moline church were especially wonderful because of their Swedish cast.
Most memorable: the year she was chosen to be the Santa Lucia girl. She walked down the aisle at a Sunday evening service in a long white gown with red sash and a crown of about six LIGHTED candles on her head.
Her brother followed with a bucket of water in case of a mishap with the flames.
"I was so scared," Olson-Baker, now in her 70s and living in East Moline, said of the experience. "They were real candles."
Still, being selected to play the role of Lucia was an honor, one bestowed by a vote of the church board, she said. She's not sure why she was singled out, but it may have been because she was so involved in the church's youth group and choir.
"We had a fantastic youth group and a fantastic youth choir," she said. "I was more involved in church than in high school."
The Swedish celebration of Santa Lucia on Dec. 13 stems from stories that were told by monks who first brought Christianity to Sweden.
St. Lucia was a young Christian girl who was martyred, killed for her faith, in 304. Before her death, she would secretly bring food to the persecuted Christians in Rome, who lived in hiding in the catacombs under the city. She would wear candles on her head so she had both her hands free to carry things. In time, pagan festivals of light turned into St. Lucia's Day.
In the Moline celebration, once Olson-Baker got to the front of the church, there was a short liturgy and singing and then — with great relief to her — the candles were blown out. Afterwards, the congregation gathered in the fellowship hall, and Olson-Baker walked around with plates of cookies and sweet breads, offering treats.
"That's what she did," Olson-Baker said of Santa Lucia. "She fed the hungry. She was a maiden of light."
Olson-Baker's memories are particularly bittersweet this year because her church — the former First Mission Covenant Church, founded in 1876 by Swedish immigrants flocking to Moline for jobs — was significantly burned in a fire on Oct. 24.
Olson-Baker's congregation had long since relocated to a new church on 41st Street and the original church at 1005 5th Ave. had been taken over by another congregation. Most recently it had been vacant.
Still, seeing the broken-out windows and hearing about damage to the floor and balcony is difficult.
"It just breaks my heart when we go by," Olson-Baker said.
She still refers to the building as The Church of the Lighted Cross because there was a cross made of electric lights above the door that was a beacon at night. It became a kind of landmark, but it had no longer been there in recent years.
The building is owned by Curtis Lewis, of the Quad-Cities, who had been hoping to convert it to theater use before the fire. He could not be reached for comment on what he plans to do now.
Olson-Baker doesn't have a lot of hope, seeing how damaged the building is.
"I'm thankful I have the memories," she said.