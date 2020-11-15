 Skip to main content
German shepherds headed to White House
topical

082919-bet-doggysplash-024a.JPG

Pròtegò, a 10-week old German shepherd, walks through the pool during the 2019 Doggy Splash at Splash Landing in Bettendorf. 

 MEG MCLAUGHLIN, File

It’s been four years since a four-legged friend graced the halls of the White House. But with president-elect Joe Biden moving into his new home in January, the White House will not only have one dog, but two dogs roaming the hallowed halls — Biden’s German shepherds, Champ and Major.

 German shepherd dogs are the epitome of a working dog. Think of them as the blue-collar dog, utilitarian, no-nonsense, extremely trainable, and loyal. Sounds perfect for the task at hand.

German shepherds enjoy and excel in a variety of dog sports and activities including nosework, tracking, service animal training, search and rescue, and herding.

One of the most famous German shepherds got his start in the United States. Rin Tin Tin, a German shepherd rescued as a puppy from the battlefield by American soldier Lee Duncan during World War I, became a famous canine movie star during the 1920s and popularized the breed.

Knowing that Biden's dogs may inspire others to get a German shepherd, Trupanion Inc., a leader in medical insurance for pets, wants the public to know that, as a breed, German shepherds are at greater risk for hip dysplasia than some. In fact, some consider this breed the “poster child” for the condition.

If you are considering getting a German shepherd, the company suggests you talk to your vet about having your puppy screened for hip dysplasia. This is done with both a physical exam and radiographs (X-rays). While the development of hip dysplasia can’t necessarily be prevented, the pain, mobility issues, and other negative symptoms of the condition can be minimized with proper diagnosis and management.

 
