German shepherds headed to White House

It’s been four years since a four-legged friend graced the halls of the White House. But with president-elect Joe Biden moving into his new home in January, the White House will not only have one dog, but two dogs roaming the hallowed halls — Biden’s German shepherds, Champ and Major.

German shepherd dogs are the epitome of a working dog. Think of them as the blue-collar dog, utilitarian, no-nonsense, extremely trainable, and loyal. Sounds perfect for the task at hand.

German shepherds enjoy and excel in a variety of dog sports and activities including nosework, tracking, service animal training, search and rescue, and herding.

One of the most famous German shepherds got his start in the United States. Rin Tin Tin, a German shepherd rescued as a puppy from the battlefield by American soldier Lee Duncan during World War I, became a famous canine movie star during the 1920s and popularized the breed.