Get it done! 70 things to do at home during self-quarantine

Mondays blur into Wednesdays, Thursday seems like Saturday. Yes, we're all itching to get out and be done with staying at home.

But health officials warn against breaking out too soon. In an effort to stop the community spread of the new coronavirus, we're all still advised to STAY AT HOME except for essential trips.

Almost anybody can probably use a few ideas to distract themselves. So we’ve come up with a hefty list of projects and tasks, from quick and easy (mail a card) to sweat-inducing (create a compost bin). Some are productive, some are just for fun.

Keep this list handy and check off what you get done.

1. Be a good citizen and fill out your census form.

2. Learn how to create a sourdough “mother” and do it.

It will help produce baked treats for months or years to come. (savorthebest.com/wild-yeast-sourdough-starter/)

3. Use your makeup.

Use up your beauty samples: lotions, face masks, perfume swatches from magazines — or concoct some home beauty solutions.

4. Download a meme-making app.