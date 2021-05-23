Get some gardening inspiration from these new book releases

Spring arrives, and so does the urge to grow things. Whether you're a beginner or a veteran gardener, you'll learn something from these new releases.

Gardening Hacks, 300+ Time and Money Saving Hacks

Jon VanZile, Adams Media. $15.99

Level: Beginner and beyond

The gardening bug hasn't hit you yet? Veteran gardener looking for some tips? "Gardening Hacks, 300+ Time and Money Saving Hacks" is for you, beginner or veteran. Filled with 300-plus tips and hacks that will inspire you, or teach you some new tricks, like how to grow your own lettuce from stems of romaine you would otherwise throw away, how to improve your soil with powdered milk, and how to make essential oils at home.

Herbal Houseplants

Susan Betz, Cool Springs Press, $24/99

Level: Intermediate

You have a green thumb, but you're looking to up your game. "Herbal Houseplants" is a beautifully produced guide to growing herbs indoors, and using your harvest in the kitchen, as a cleaning agent, or as a craft. Betz includes goes beyond basic basil and rosemary to include more exotic herbs, like patchouli and Corsican mint.