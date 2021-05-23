 Skip to main content
Get some gardening inspiration from these new book releases
Get some gardening inspiration from these new book releases

Spring arrives, and so does the urge to grow things. Whether you're a beginner or a veteran gardener, you'll learn something from these new releases.

Gardening Hacks, 300+ Time and Money Saving Hacks 

Jon VanZile, Adams Media. $15.99

Level: Beginner and beyond

The gardening bug hasn't hit you yet?  Veteran gardener looking for some tips? "Gardening Hacks, 300+ Time and Money Saving Hacks" is for you, beginner or veteran. Filled with 300-plus tips and hacks that will inspire you, or teach you some new tricks, like how to grow your own lettuce from stems of romaine you would otherwise throw away, how to improve your soil with powdered milk, and how to make essential oils at home.

Herbal Houseplants

Susan Betz, Cool Springs Press, $24/99

Level: Intermediate

You have a green thumb, but you're looking to up your game. "Herbal Houseplants" is a beautifully produced guide to growing herbs indoors, and using your harvest in the kitchen, as a cleaning agent, or as a craft. Betz includes goes beyond basic basil and rosemary to include more exotic herbs, like patchouli and Corsican mint.

How to Grow Your Own Food, an Illustrated Beginner's Guide to Container Gardening

Angela S. Judd, Adams Media, $17.99

Level: Beginner

Want to grow fresh produce, but don't have a clue where to begin? "How to Grow Your Own Food" uses easy-to-understand drawings and text to make container gardening accessible for everyone. Judd covers the basics of picking plants, pots and soil, and ranks fruits, vegetables and herbs by difficulty, so you can start easy and gain confidence.

The Vegetable Garden Pest Handbook, Identify and Solve Common Pest Problems on Edible Plants

Susan Mulvihill, Cool Springs Press, $26.99

Level: Beginner and beyond

What's bugging you? If it's pests in your garden, "The Vegetable Garden Pest Handbook" is the book you need. Filled with photos, straight-forward and all-natural prevention advice and control solutions, this book is a go-to resource for gardeners.

