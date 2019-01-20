When it comes to big, beautiful blooms, it's hard to beat the hydrangea. Plus, it's a perennial, woody shrub that provides height, structure and sturdiness to a planting bed. There also is a climbing variety.
And ever since Bailey Nurseries in Minnesota introduced its "Endless Summer" series in 2004, there has been a resurgence of interest in hydrangeas because of increased variety.
But, there's a good bit to know about hydrangeas. There are different types, and they don't all behave the same. Some need to be pruned, some should be left alone. If you don't know what you're doing, you can be disappointed.
On Saturday, Feb. 23, Ella Maxwell, of Hoerr Nursery, Peoria, Illinois, will help you sort through the varieties and their required care and to find one — or several — for your particular landscape situation(s).
Her talk will be one of 16 at the 22nd annual "Nursery School: Lessons in Gardening" horticulture seminar produced by the Master Gardeners of University of Illinois Extension, Rock Island and surrounding counties, held at Augustana College.
As something new this year, the breakout sessions will be scheduled in tracks — ornamentals, edibles, nature and do-it-yourself — so that if you're interested in only ornamentals, for example, you can take the ornamentals track.
The day also includes a keynote address on four-season gardening by Paul Zammit, director of horticulture at the Toronto Botanical Garden in Ontario, Canada.
Martha Smith, widely known horticulture educator for Illinois Extension, knows Zammit through the Perennial Plant Association and recommended him for his enthusiasm and overall knowledge.
Two favorite ways to create all season interest that could be used more frequently are container plantings and plants with interesting bark, he said.