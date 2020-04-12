Getting the most out of your activity tracker

With every in-person home and garden event and class canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, University of Illinois Extension reminds you that it has lots of online webinars.
Following is a look; to find them, go to extension.illinois.edu. Click on the title of the webinar to go to the registration site for each class.
April 14, 6 p.m., Beginning Gardener Plant Selection. Help navigating all the questions that may arise in starting your new hobby.
April 15, 1 p.m., Emotional Eating: Understanding How Stress Impacts Hunger and Appetite. Increase your awareness of how emotions and stress affect eating habits, increase your ability to identify emotional triggers leading to emotional eating, and learn helpful practices to reach your wellness goals.
April 16, 6 p.m., Beginning Gardener Plant Nutrition. Again, help with questions.
April 21, 1:30 p.m., Gardening 101. Illinois Extension horticulture educator Ken Johnson covers the basics, including where to put your garden, how to prepare and lay it out, and plant selection.
April 21, 6 p.m., Beginning Gardener Succession Planting & Companion Planting. More answers to questions.
April 22, 10:30 a.m., Big Flavors in Small Spaces: Container Fruits. You can grow dwarf cultivars of blueberries, strawberries, brambles (raspberries and blackberries), and even apple trees on your patio!
April 22, 1 p.m., The Science Behind Popular Eating Trends. What is all the hype around Keto? What about Whole 30, Paleo or Intermittent Fasting? Learn the pros and cons of current diet trends, plus explore evidence-based plans such as Mediterranean, DASH, and the USDA MyPlate.
April 23, 6 p.m., Beginning Gardener Harvesting and Produce Storage. More answers to questions.
April 28, 1:30 p.m., Colorful Vegetables. Plant characteristics that cause changes in popular and new cultivars of unique vegetables.
April 29, 1 p.m., Every Step Counts: Getting the Most Out of Activity Trackers. Activity trackers give you an accurate count for steps, heart rate, and sleep. They are also fun. Learn about different types of activity trackers, take a talk test, and set goals for yourself.
