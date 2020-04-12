Getting the most out of your activity tracker

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

With every in-person home and garden event and class canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, University of Illinois Extension reminds you that it has lots of online webinars.

Following is a look; to find them, go to extension.illinois.edu. Click on the title of the webinar to go to the registration site for each class.

April 14, 6 p.m., Beginning Gardener Plant Selection. Help navigating all the questions that may arise in starting your new hobby.

April 15, 1 p.m., Emotional Eating: Understanding How Stress Impacts Hunger and Appetite. Increase your awareness of how emotions and stress affect eating habits, increase your ability to identify emotional triggers leading to emotional eating, and learn helpful practices to reach your wellness goals.

April 16, 6 p.m., Beginning Gardener Plant Nutrition. Again, help with questions.

April 21, 1:30 p.m., Gardening 101. Illinois Extension horticulture educator Ken Johnson covers the basics, including where to put your garden, how to prepare and lay it out, and plant selection.

April 21, 6 p.m., Beginning Gardener Succession Planting & Companion Planting. More answers to questions.