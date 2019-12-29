Give your Christmas tree 2nd life in landscape

Once your holiday celebrations have passed and the decorations go back into storage, it is time to deal with your real Christmas tree.

Don’t drag it to the curb to be hauled away. Give it a second, even third life, in your landscape.

• Needles as mulch: Start recycling all those needles that landed on the floor. Sweep them up and use them as mulch in the garden. Place them directly on the soil or on top of the snow. As the snow melts, the needles will be right where they belong. And don’t worry, they will not make the soil too acidic. In fact, as they breakdown they will add organic matter to the soil.

• Tree as windbreak: Move your cut Christmas tree outdoors after the holidays. Use it as a windbreak or for added shade to prevent drying of tender evergreens. Strategically place your discarded tree on the windward side of rhododendron, boxwood, and needled or broadleaf evergreens subject to winter burn. Place it on the south side of these plants to shade them from the drying winter sun.

