Give your Christmas tree 2nd life in landscape

Once your holiday celebrations have passed and the decorations go back into storage, it is time to deal with your real Christmas tree.
Don’t drag it to the curb to be hauled away. Give it a second, even third life, in your landscape.
• Needles as mulch: Start recycling all those needles that landed on the floor. Sweep them up and use them as mulch in the garden. Place them directly on the soil or on top of the snow. As the snow melts, the needles will be right where they belong. And don’t worry, they will not make the soil too acidic. In fact, as they breakdown they will add organic matter to the soil.
• Tree as windbreak: Move your cut Christmas tree outdoors after the holidays. Use it as a windbreak or for added shade to prevent drying of tender evergreens. Strategically place your discarded tree on the windward side of rhododendron, boxwood, and needled or broadleaf evergreens subject to winter burn. Place it on the south side of these plants to shade them from the drying winter sun.
You have free articles remaining.
• Branches as mulch: Remove and use the branches as winter mulch over bulbs and perennials. Layer the boughs over the plants and frozen soil to keep the soil consistently cold. This reduces the risk of early sprouting and winter damage that can occur during winter thaws.
• Tree as greenery, birdfeeder: Or set the tree in the landscape for a bit of added greenery. Secure it in a snow pile or use stakes and guy wires if the soil is not frozen. Then add a bit of food for your feathered visitors. Decorate the tree with fruits, berries, and seeds the birds can enjoy.
Hang strands of cranberries and slices of oranges on colorful yarn and homemade bird ornaments to complete the edible display. The birds will enjoy the added food and shelter and you will enjoy watching these visitors to your landscape.
• Tree as trellis: Then save the tree for trellising beans and peas in the garden. The vines will grow up and over, masking the bare tree branches. Growing vertically saves space and makes harvesting easier.
Once you discover the value of this free resource, you may find yourself collecting a few more from neighbors who buy locally grown trees.
(Editor's note: Once you've used your tree to its fullest extend, set it out for pick up and composting, a service offered by many Quad-City communities.)