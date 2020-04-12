Going grocery shopping? Here's how to protect yourself, others

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Last week, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Dr. Deborah Birx, chair of President Trump's coronavirus task force, advised people to avoid going to the grocery store during the next two weeks as cases of COVID-19 are expected to escalate.

However, if you must go, there are precautions you can take to keep yourself and those around you safe.

The following advice is from Angela Shaw, Anirudh Naig and Shannon Coleman, food safety and wellness specialists with the Iowa State University Department of Food Science and Human Nutrition.

Q: Can I get sick with COVID-19 from touching food or food packaging if the coronavirus was present on it?

A: According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, currently, there is no evidence of food or food packaging being associated with the transmission of COVID-19.

Like other viruses, the COVID-19 virus seeks a living host, preferring humans, to survive and thus COVID-19 does not survive long periods of time (more than a day) on surfaces or objects such as door handles and stainless-steel tables.

Q: What steps can I take to minimize risk when shopping at the grocery store?