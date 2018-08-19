Five private homes in the historic Gold Coast neighborhood of Davenport will be open for tours from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Sept. 22-23.
Tickets are $15; children under 12 are free when accompanied by an adult. Tickets will be available on the days of the event at all tour homes and the German American Heritage Center, 712 W. 2nd St., and the Jipp Home and Grocery, 732 Gaines St.
The museum in the heritage center will be open for tours as part of the ticket price.
With the theme of "No Home Left Behind,” the home tour will feature the "work in progress" on the circa 1857 Lambrite-Iles-Petersen home at 510 W. 6th St. that was snatched from the wrecking ball by Dick and Linda Stone of Muscatine, who have been working on the home for three years.
Their painstaking restoration efforts have been chronicled in several stories in the Quad-City Times.
Other homes on the tour are:
• 714 W. 6th St., the Rothschild/Techentin House, 1855.
• 817 W. 7th St., the Henry and Ottelie Koehler House, 1895.
• 519 W. 8th St., the Charles and Minnie Meier House, 1905.
• 537 W. 9th St., the Birhahn/Goettsch House, 1915.
The Jipp Home and Grocery also will be open. It now houses the Architectural Rescue Shop, full of all kinds of interesting items "harvested" from old homes, and operated by the nonprofit Gateway Redevelopment Group. It also contains a history room for the Gold Coast, and a restroom available for tour guests.
The Hamburg Historic District, known popularly as “The Gold Coast,” was listed in the National Register of Historic Places in the 1980s.
It was home to many successful German immigrant families who helped fuel the economic might of 19th century Davenport. It contains homes of many architectural styles and of different sizes, from huge mansions to small workers' cottages.
By the 1930s, many of the large homes had been divided into rentals and the area entered a long decline.
In the 1980s, new owners began rescuing vacant properties, restoring the buildings and returning many to single family homes.
Parking for the tour is available along all neighborhood streets and in the parking lot on the north side of 5th street between Western Avenue and Scott Street. Limited shuttle service will be available, beginning from the parking lot, and circulating through the neighborhood during tour hours.
A bigger story about the tour, with photos, will be in the Sept. 16 Home & Grden section of the Quad-City Times.