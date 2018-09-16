If you go

What: Tour of five homes in Davenport's Gold Coast-Hamburg Historic District. The theme is "No Home Left Behind."

When: Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Sept. 22-23.

How much: $15; children under 12 are free when accompanied by an adult. Tickets will be available at all tour homes and the German American Heritage Center, 712 W. 2nd St., and Jipp Home and Grocery, 732 Gaines St., on the day of the tour. A ticket also entitles you to free admission to the heritage center.

Parking: On neighborhood streets and in the Scott County parking lot on the north side of 5th Street between Western Avenue and Scott Street.

Shuttle: Limited shuttle service will be available, beginning from the parking lot, and circulating through the neighborhood during tour hours.

For more information: davenportgoldcoast.org.