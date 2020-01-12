Good potting soil = good plants

A quality potting mix will improve your indoor and outdoor container gardening success.

Finding one can be more difficult than it sounds because you can’t see or feel the product you are about to buy. Ask your gardening friends for recommendations and once at the garden center, check the package, and compare label information before making a purchase.

You’ll find a variety of bags labeled as planting mix, potting mix, container mix and more. Check the label to see what the bag contains and recommendations for its use. Look for mixes — we’ll refer to as potting mixes — blended for growing indoor, ornamental and edible plants in containers. They are a mix of organic and inorganic materials that retain moisture while draining well.

• Soiless: Some mixes include sand and mineral soil while many are labeled as “soilless.” These lightweight mixes consist of peat moss, sphagnum moss and compost for moisture retention, vermiculite or perlite for drainage but do not contain mineral soils such as sand or clay.