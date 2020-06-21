Grace Lutheran hosts virtual garden party

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Earlier this year, Davenport's Grace Lutheran Church canceled its in-person Garden Party event, but now it has developed an online viewing opportunity that members hope will brighten spirits and raise money for good causes.

Today through Saturday, the public is invited to log onto the church's Facebook page or website, gracewelcomesyou.org, to view slide shows of seven member gardens, a new one each day of the week.

Among the gardens will be that of Ken Krumwiede, who decided to concentrate on containers this year. He planted about 50 pots that are arranged around his house, on his deck and in his side yard.

They are of all shapes and sizes and provide many options for color, shape, textures and transitions, he says.

In addition to gardens, a "guess this plant" challenge will be offered.

And there will be a daily drawing for garden-related prizes donated by area businesses, running Monday through June 28. Prizes also may be viewed online.

To be eligible for the drawing, send a check for any amount to Grace Lutheran Church, 1140 E. High St., Davenport, IA 52803.

Please include your name, address and phone number. Cash donations also will be accepted.