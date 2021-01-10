Group goes to bat for endangered species

The Center for Biological Diversity filed a formal notice last week of its intent to sue the outgoing Interior Secretary for delaying protection for 11 species that have been identified as warranting endangered status but placed on a candidate list instead.
These species include the monarch butterfly.
Others are the eastern gopher tortoise, Peñasco least chipmunk, longfin smelt, Colorado Delta clam, three Texas mussels, magnificent ramshorn snail, bracted twistflower and northern spotted owl.
To protect these species will require funding, new leadership at the Fish and Wildlife Service — the agency that recommends species for listing — and a renewed commitment to science, according to a news release from the center, a national, nonprofit conservation based in Portland, Oregon.
Earlier this year the center filed suit in Washington, D.C., over more than 200 species from the Fish and Wildlife Service workplan that await decisions.
Here's a closer look at the recent 11 species.
Monarch butterfly: The butterfly was found to be warranted for protecting on Dec.16, 2020.
The most recent population counts show a decline of 85% for the eastern U.S. population that overwinters in Mexico and a decline of 99% for monarchs west of the Rockies, which overwinter in California, the center said. Both populations are well below the thresholds at which government scientists estimate the migrations could collapse.
Eastern gopher tortoise: Gopher tortoises have shovel-like front legs and strong, thick back legs to help them dig intricate burrows, which are used by more than 360 other species. Gopher tortoises in Louisiana, Mississippi and western Alabama are already protected under the Endangered Species Act, but those in eastern Alabama, Florida, Georgia and South Carolina still await protection. The tortoises need large, unfragmented, long-leaf pine forests to survive. They have been waiting for protection since 1982.
Longfin smelt: These were once one of the most abundant fishes in the San Francisco Bay and Delta; historically they were so common that their numbers supported a commercial fishery. Due to poor management of California's largest estuary ecosystem, which has allowed excessive water diversions and reduced freshwater flow into the Bay, the longfin smelt has undergone catastrophic declines in the past 20 years. It has been waiting for protection since 1994.
Northern spotted owl: Listed as threatened in 1990, the northern spotted owl has continued to decline in the face of continued loss of old forests to logging and invasion of its habitat by barred owls. It was found to warrant uplisting to endangered in December 2020, but awaits that upgrade in its protection.
Magnificent ramshorn: This snail is endemic to the lower Cape Fear River Basin in North Carolina. It is currently extinct in the wild because of massive alteration of its historic habitats by dams, development and pollution. Two captive populations keep hope alive, but stream restoration is needed to restore it to the wild. It has been waiting for protection since 1984.
Colorado Delta clam: Once abundant in the Colorado River estuary in the Gulf of California in Mexico, the Colorado Delta clam has undergone massive declines in response to drastically reduced Colorado River flows from the United States. It has been waiting for protection since 2019.
Texas fatmucket, Texas pimpleback and Texas fawnsfoot mussels: All three of these Texas mussels are threatened by a combination of dams, pollution and habitat loss and degradation. Protecting them would go a long way toward protecting the rivers people depend on for fresh water. They have been waiting for protection since 2007.
Peñasco least chipmunk: Limited to the Sacramento and White mountains of southwestern New Mexico, this chipmunk is threatened by the loss and degradation of mature ponderosa pine forests to logging, livestock grazing and development. It has been waiting for protection since 1982.
Bracted twistflower: This south-central Texas plant is primarily threatened by urban sprawl from Austin and San Antonio. It has been waiting for protection since 1975.