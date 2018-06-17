When Randy and Chris Meier met their Realtor at the rural Clinton subdivision lot they intended to buy, he was standing near the lane where he expected the Meiers would want to build their house.
But no, that flat sunny space struck the couple as just the spot for a large vegetable garden, and the house would be built farther down the slope, nestled in the arms of oak and shagbark hickory trees.
Eighteen years later, the garden on the 2¾-acre site is flourishing, a 64-feet by 32-feet space surrounded by colorful perennial flowers. Down the slope, the oaks, hickories and basswoods have been joined by several varieties of conifers and understory trees Randy has planted, and the house is surrounded by a colorful foundation planting that also includes a small fountain.
Behind the house is a prairie planting about 100 feet long and 20 feet deep that gives way to a stand of native timber, complete with wildflowers in spring, and behind that the ground slopes down to a tributary of Mill Creek.
You can see this "something-for-everyone" yard for yourself on Sunday, June 24, when it will be one of six open for tours in a garden walk sponsored by the Clinton County Master Gardeners of Iowa State University Extension. Half the gardens are in Clinton and half are in Camanche.
Randy and Chris work on the yard together, although Randy has more time because he is retired as a police officer, while Chris still is employed as a care manager for United Healthcare.
While some people might walk right past a vegetable garden in pursuit of flowers, the Meier planting is a star attraction, surrounded by perennials and a split-rail fence with four metal gates, one on each side. One of the gates is from Randy's childhood farm home where it was surrounded by a white picket fence. "I liked it so much, I went out and found three others to go with it," he said.
Both Randy and Chris like to cook, which is obvious from what's growing in the garden — tomatoes, three kinds of peppers, onions, bok choy, Cinese cabbage, garlic and various herbs including basil, thyme, sage, oregano, mint, dill, cilantrol and lemon grass.
There also are two plantings of sweet corn, one more than a foot tall and the other just coming up. Given the Meiers' woodsy location, Randy has had "to go to the 110 volt solution" to keep raccoons from stealing all his sweet corn.