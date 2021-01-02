Habitat for Humanity Quad-Cities 'is about getting to be a part of something'

Maria Murray is starting 2021 in a new house and with a new outlook on life.
Neither came overnight.
It's been a long, rocky journey since Murray graduated from Davenport Central High School 30 years ago with the misplaced vision of "having a nice house and a nice picket fence and two kids and a husband to take care of me."
Murray, 47, is in a good place now because of her own determination and grit and because of Habitat for Humanity-Quad-Cities, a nonprofit housing organization that partners with people to help them build safe, affordable places to live.
But right out of high school, Murray was a single mom working at a fast food restaurant.
"I do know what that feels like, to be homeless," she said one recent day, sitting at a table in the kitchen area of her Davenport home. At times, she stayed where she could, perhaps on the couch of a friend "if you want to call them that."
She was 18 when her son was born; 26 when her daughter arrived. Through it all, she says she has "done everything I can to keep my kids out of bad places."
Around 2000, Murray moved up from fast food to a job at Office Depot, near Northpark Mall, and worked there until it went out of business.
She survived on unemployment benefits for six months, then enrolled in Scott Community College, aiming for a 2½-year degree in small business. It took her 4½ years, but she earned her degree, always working and always juggling to find care for her children while she worked.
She also tried to get them involved in Scouts and park board programs.
In 2005, Murray moved to Cobblestone Terrace, a neighborhood of 10 single-family homes built that year at Davenport's West 12th and Myrtle streets by a now-defunct social service organization and fiercely opposed by area residents.
The organization's idea was that for 15 years, the homes would be rented to working families, with $50 of their rent set aside every month for a nest egg that they could use to buy the house in which they were living or another house somewhere else.
Meantime, Murray got a job at Kraft Heinz, the former Oscar Mayer plant on West River Drive in Davenport where she worked for 13 years in production and cleaning. Coworkers harassed and bullied her, she said. The work was hard. One of her jobs was to clean a huge meat grinder with a heavy power pressure hose. She got hot and sweaty, then had to move to areas that were refrigerated.
One day she fell and injured her right rotator cuff, the muscles and tendons that surround the shoulder, an injury that required two surgeries and still isn't right.
"But," she said, "it was a blessing in disguise. It put me out of the plant."
With her nest egg from Cobblestone Terrace, she and daughter Chyanne, then in her late teens, began looking at houses to buy. But when looking at what she could afford, Murray always asked, "how old is this, how old is that?"
As she told her daughter, "I have to have the money to take care of things. If something happens to the furnace, I need money to fix it."
Applying to Habitat
Living in the Quad-Cities, she had heard of Habitat for Humanity, but never thought of it in terms of herself — that is, that she might qualify to buy a brand-new house through the organization.
Murray once scanned the requirements on its website and although she thought she could afford the down payment, she was concerned about her credit rating that was "a little bit bad," and didn't think she would be able to put in all the "sweat equity" hours that are required.
Habitat requires each adult who will be living in a house to log 250 hours of work, or "sweat equity" beforehand, an amount that works out to be a little more than six, 40-hour weeks. The hours can be logged in various ways — helping build other homes; working at Habitat ReStore, the nonprofit business that sells gently used and donated building materials and other items; or shoveling snow from sidewalks of Habitat property. Partner families need to work a certain number of hours before they can pick out a lot, and a certain number more before they can move in.
Encouraged by friends — Chris Moore, in particular — Murray looked at Habitat again. "I was still skeptical," she said. "I never, ever thought I would get a Habitat home."
But in 2018, much to her shock and surprise, she was approved, and began working on her sweat equity.
In March 2019 she had enough hours that she could pick her site among several Habitat had available and, in late summer, building began on her home.
A year later the home was finished, and she and Chyanne moved in in October. In addition to sweat equity, Murray has a mortgage with Habitat for $87,000, an amount whose no-interest monthly payments work out to about 30 percent of her income, Kristi Crafton, Habitat's executive director, explained.
Most Habitat homes appraise at between $110,000 and $130,000, so a second mortgage is taken out for the difference that is forgivable after 15 years. This is important because it prevents someone from getting a house, then turning around and selling it for a profit, Crafton said.
At present, Murray is self-employed, cleaning houses for a living. She also is thinking of taking classes to become a certified nurse's assistant, or CNA.
"She is so pleasant and interactive with people," Crafton said of Murray. "She would come into the office and everyone would know her. Sometimes people in poverty feel isolated in the community, they don't have a support system."
'I am not going to stop my journey here'
Murray saw the support system right away.
Getting involved in Habitat is about so much more than having a place to live, she said.
"This program is not just about getting a house. It made me realize I can can help people, I can do something, I can give back.
"I am so grateful and appreciative, not only to receive my home, but to be a part of the Habitat family.
"Everybody's journey is different, but for me (Habitat) is about getting to be a part of something.
"I am not going to stop my journey here."