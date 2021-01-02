Habitat for Humanity Quad-Cities 'is about getting to be a part of something'

One day she fell and injured her right rotator cuff, the muscles and tendons that surround the shoulder, an injury that required two surgeries and still isn't right.

"But," she said, "it was a blessing in disguise. It put me out of the plant."

With her nest egg from Cobblestone Terrace, she and daughter Chyanne, then in her late teens, began looking at houses to buy. But when looking at what she could afford, Murray always asked, "how old is this, how old is that?"

As she told her daughter, "I have to have the money to take care of things. If something happens to the furnace, I need money to fix it."

Applying to Habitat

Living in the Quad-Cities, she had heard of Habitat for Humanity, but never thought of it in terms of herself — that is, that she might qualify to buy a brand-new house through the organization.

Murray once scanned the requirements on its website and although she thought she could afford the down payment, she was concerned about her credit rating that was "a little bit bad," and didn't think she would be able to put in all the "sweat equity" hours that are required.