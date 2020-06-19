You are the owner of this article.
Habitat ReStore reopens for business
Habitat ReStore reopens for business

Habitat ReStore's Health & Home store sells a variety of home medical products and supplies such as crutches, wheelchairs, hospital beds, bandages, feeding products and diapers.

Habitat ReStore and its Health & Home Store, 3629 Mississippi Ave., Davenport, have reopened at reduced hours, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.

ReStore sells new and gently used building materials (doors, cabinets, windows, lighting, flooring,) furniture and appliances and Health & Home sells home medical equipment and supplies, all at greatly reduced prices.

Customers are required to wear masks and staff is limiting the number of people who can be in the stores at any one time.

For questions, please call 563-391-4949.

