Habitat ReStore reopens for business

Habitat ReStore and its Health & Home Store, 3629 Mississippi Ave., Davenport, have reopened at reduced hours, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.
ReStore sells new and gently used building materials (doors, cabinets, windows, lighting, flooring,) furniture and appliances and Health & Home sells home medical equipment and supplies, all at greatly reduced prices.
Customers are required to wear masks and staff is limiting the number of people who can be in the stores at any one time.
For questions, please call 563-391-4949.
