Haitian masterworks to open at Figge

The Figge Art Museum, Davenport, is home to one of the oldest and largest collections of Haitian art in the United States.

In 1967, the late Dr. Walter E. Neiswanger, a Davenport pathologist, made a generous gift of Haitian paintings and sculptures that established the collection, and it has since grown to include a dynamic range of artworks in many mediums and styles, according to a news release.

On Saturday, Nov. 7, a selection of 70 Haitian Masterworks will go on display in the museum's fourth-floor gallery, including recent acquisitions, visitor favorites, and works from the permanent collection that have not been displayed for more than a decade.

There will be significant works by influential artists of the mid-late 20th century, including Hector Hyppolite, Philomé Obin, and Rigaud Benoit, as well as works by contemporary artists such as Frantz Zephirin, Edouard Duval-Carrié, and Didier William.

A variety of techniques will be represented, including beadwork, oil painting, woodcarving, and mixed media assemblage.

Visitors will be able to consider each artist’s vision while also experiencing the broad cultural and social context that connects Haitian artists.