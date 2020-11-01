Haitian masterworks to open at Figge

The Figge Art Museum, Davenport, is home to one of the oldest and largest collections of Haitian art in the United States.
In 1967, the late Dr. Walter E. Neiswanger, a Davenport pathologist, made a generous gift of Haitian paintings and sculptures that established the collection, and it has since grown to include a dynamic range of artworks in many mediums and styles, according to a news release.
On Saturday, Nov. 7, a selection of 70 Haitian Masterworks will go on display in the museum's fourth-floor gallery, including recent acquisitions, visitor favorites, and works from the permanent collection that have not been displayed for more than a decade.
There will be significant works by influential artists of the mid-late 20th century, including Hector Hyppolite, Philomé Obin, and Rigaud Benoit, as well as works by contemporary artists such as Frantz Zephirin, Edouard Duval-Carrié, and Didier William.
A variety of techniques will be represented, including beadwork, oil painting, woodcarving, and mixed media assemblage.
Visitors will be able to consider each artist’s vision while also experiencing the broad cultural and social context that connects Haitian artists.
Thematic sections focus on history, everyday life, spirituality, and the natural world.
“We are proud to be one of the few places outside of Haiti where visitors have the opportunity to view such a large and diverse collection of Haitian works,” Michelle Hargrave, the Figge's executive director and CEO, said in the release.
“Our vibrant, colorful, lively, and thought-provoking collection reflects the boundless creativity and vitality of Haitian art and sparks meaningful conversations about the Haitian culture, people, and history.”
Since Dr. Neiswanger’s initial donation, the museum’s Haitian collection has continued to grow through strategic purchases and gifts.
Haitian Masterworks demonstrates the ongoing expansion of the Figge’s collection, as well as the continuing evolution of Haitian art and artists of the Haitian Diaspora (the breaking up and scattering of a people), according to the news release.
The Figge’s recent acquisition of a work by contemporary artist Didier William melds his personal experience as a Haitian-American with the cultural history of Haiti in a dramatic combination of artistic styles and techniques.
“Our Haitian art collection is an important community resource," Vanessa Sage, assistant curator, said.
“The stunning variety of artwork will amaze longtime museum-goers and new visitors alike, and engage our community with Haiti’s cultural, historical, and artistic significance.”
The Haitian Masterworks will be on view through Jan. 24.
