Halloween in the Quad-Cities: Inflatables, spider webs and skulls create creepy atmosphere
Halloween in the Quad-Cities: Inflatables, spider webs and skulls create creepy atmosphere

Billie Murphy, her husband Shayne Hagedorn and their six sons ages 4 to 20 all get in on the action of decorating for Halloween.

"It's a whole family event," Murphy said. "And we start in September."

The family's work on Davenport's Farnam Street is among the 20 displays pictured here today.

Murphy said the family got started on decorating about five or six years ago as a way to celebrate Shayne's birthday on Oct. 25 and because her dad always decorated for the day.

Their display is a mix of homemade and purchased items, and they made the stands for many of the animated props.

New this year is "a guy in the tree" made with PVC piping, Murphy said.

She adds that she and her husband WILL be handing out candy this year and they have a special gift for the best costume.

And speaking of trick-of-treat, here is the schedule for the immediate Quad-Cities. An expanded list is on Page D3.

All times below are Saturday, Oct. 31.

Bettendorf: 5-7:30 p.m.

Davenport: 4:30-7 p.m.

Rock Island: 5-8 p.m.

Moline: 5-8 p.m.

East Moline: 5-8 p.m.

Funny costumes are best, dating website says

What's the best costume for impressing a would-be romantic partner?

A survey by the website dating.com found that nearly 70% of respondents deemed funny costumes as the most attractive costume category.

Cute costumes ranked second highest at 18%, followed by scary costumes at 13%.

Two in 10 online daters have a costume picture displayed on their dating profile.

Nearly half of respondents, 48%, declare Halloween as their favorite holiday for meeting new people, given its casual nature.

When asked which costume category is specifically the least attractive, political costumes by far came out on top, backed by more than half of both men (68%) and women surveyed (52%).

Trick-or-treat times in the Q-C region

Here's an expanded list of trick-or-treat times in the Quad-City region. Unless otherwise noted, times are for Saturday, Oct. 31.

IOWA

Bettendorf: 5-7:30 p.m.

Bettendorf: (TBK Bank Sports Complex, Trunk or Treat): 2-4 p.m.

Blue Grass: 5-7 p.m.

Buffalo: 5-7 p.m.

Camanche: 6-8 p.m.

Clinton: 6-8 p.m.

Davenport: 4:30-7 p.m.

Davenport (Metropolitan Community Church, Trunk-or-Treat): Oct. 25, 1:30-3 p.m.

Davenport (St. Mark Evangelical Lutheran Church, drive-through): Oct. 30, 6-8 p.m.

DeWitt: 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Durant: 5-7 p.m.

Eldridge: 5-7 p.m.

LeClaire: 6-8 p.m.

Long Grove: 6-8 p.m.

Maquoketa: 5-7 p.m.

McCausland: 4-6 p.m.

Park View: 6-8 p.m.

Princeton: 5-7 p.m.

Muscatine: 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Walcott: 4:30-7 p.m.

Wilton: 5:30-7 p.m.

West Liberty: 6-8 p.m.

ILLINOIS

Albany: 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Aledo: 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Aledo (United Methodist Church Trunk or Treat): Oct. 31, 5-7 p.m.

Alpha: 6-8 p.m.

Andalusia: 5-7 p.m.

Andover: 5-7 p.m.

Annawan: 5-7 p.m.

Atkinson: 5-7 p.m.

Cambridge: 5-7 p.m.

Carbon Cliff: 5-7 p.m.

Coal Valley: 5-8 p.m.

Colona: 5-7 p.m.

Cordova: 5-7 p.m.

East Moline: 5-8 p.m.

East Moline (The Rustbelt, 545 12th Ave., hosted by Jennie's Boxcar, Trunk or Treat): Oct. 25, 4-6 p.m.

East Moline (Hope Creek Care Center trick-or-treat drive-through): 1-4 p.m.

East Moline (St. John's Lutheran Church, Trunk or Treat): Oct. 25, 5-6:30 p.m.

Erie: 5-7 p.m.

Fulton: 6-8 p.m.

Galesburg: 5-8 p.m.

Galva: 5-7 p.m.

Geneseo: 4-7 p.m.

Geneseo (downtown, city park): 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Hampton: 5-8 p.m.

Hillsdale: 5-7:30 p.m.

Kewanee: 5-7 p.m.

Matherville: 5-7 p.m.

Milan: 5-8 p.m.

Moline: 5-8 p.m.

Moline (Not-so-Normal Spooktacular Trick or Treat, Stephens Park): Oct. 29, 3-7:30 p.m., $6 per child, Moline residents only. Must register for time slots, 309-524-2424.

Moline (Faith Lutheran Church Trunk or Treat, games, vendors, food): Oct. 24, 3-5 p.m.

Monmouth: 5:30-8 p.m.

New Boston: 5-7 p.m.

Orion: 5-7 p.m.

Port Byron: 5-8 p.m.

Princeton: 5-7 p.m.

Rock Falls: 4:30-7 p.m.

Rock Island: 5-8 p.m.

Rock Island (Drive-Through Fright Night, Sunset Park): Oct. 22, 5-7 p.m.

Seaton: 5-7 p.m.

Sherrard: 5-7 p.m.

Silvis: 5-8 p.m.

Sterling: 4:30-7 p.m.

Viola: 5-7 p.m.

Woodhull: 6-8 p.m.

