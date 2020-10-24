Halloween in the Quad-Cities: Inflatables, spider webs and skulls create creepy atmosphere

Billie Murphy, her husband Shayne Hagedorn and their six sons ages 4 to 20 all get in on the action of decorating for Halloween.

"It's a whole family event," Murphy said. "And we start in September."

The family's work on Davenport's Farnam Street is among the 20 displays pictured here today.

Murphy said the family got started on decorating about five or six years ago as a way to celebrate Shayne's birthday on Oct. 25 and because her dad always decorated for the day.

Their display is a mix of homemade and purchased items, and they made the stands for many of the animated props.

New this year is "a guy in the tree" made with PVC piping, Murphy said.

She adds that she and her husband WILL be handing out candy this year and they have a special gift for the best costume.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

And speaking of trick-of-treat, here is the schedule for the immediate Quad-Cities. An expanded list is on Page D3.

All times below are Saturday, Oct. 31.

Bettendorf: 5-7:30 p.m.

Davenport: 4:30-7 p.m.