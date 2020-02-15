Hard work in beautiful places

He has long been interested in nature, the outdoors and the environment.

In 2013, two years after his retirement, his wife pointed out an item in the Sierra Club magazine about an opportunity to do volunteer work in natural areas. He decided to give it a try, and that first year he traveled to the North Rim of the Grand Canyon (the less-traveled side) to clean up "downfall" such as fallen tree limbs that posed a fire danger. He also raked pine cones and needles away from buildings in the built-up area.

After that first experience, Meier was hooked, and he has gone on trips twice every summer since then for a total of 13. He missed last summer because he had a heart attack a week before his departure date. But following surgery, he is revascularized and back at it, he said.

This summer, he intends to participate in the archaeological survey in Utah that he missed out on last year and return to the Yosemite National Park area of California with his daughter, Ellen, who has accompanied him on several previous trips.

While Meier began with the Sierra Club and still does some of those trips, most have been with a group called Wilderness Volunteers. "And when they say it will be a 'rustic' experience, that is an understatement," he said.

