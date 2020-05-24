Hardiness zone? What is that?

Q: What is a "hardiness zone" and which one do we live in?
A: The U.S. Department of Agriculture has divided the country into various zones that reflect the cold winter temperatures typically found in those areas. Perennial plants are labeled according to what zone they will survive in, given those cold extremes.
The Quad-City region generally is in zone 5b, meaning average annual minimal temperatures of 10-15 degrees below zero. A plant labeled 5b should be "hardy" to those temperatures.
Some areas west and north of the Iowa Quad-City region such as Lost Nation in Clinton County and Maquoketa in Jackson County are in zone 5a, with minimal temperatures of 15 to 20 degrees below zero.
Horticulturists always urge caution, however. Although our climate is warming, plant survival is all about extremes, and on Jan. 31, 2019, the National Weather Service in Moline recorded a record low of 33 degrees below zero.
Q: When is it safe to plant warm-weather plants such as tomatoes outdoors?
A: The average "last frost date" in the Quad-City area is between May 10 and 15, although we get frost later than that some years, and many years there's no freezing the last two weeks in April.
Early May usually is safe for just about anything, but this year has been chilly and wet. You'll need to wait until the ground dries, and warmer temperatures would help.
Also, stand ready with bed sheets or something similar to cover your plants if there's a frost warning.
Q: What do those numbers on the fertilizer bag mean?
A: You'll find three numbers; 20-10-10, for example. The first number is nitrogen (N), the second is phosphorus (P) and the third is potassium (K). In this example, that means the fertilizer has the mineral elements in the ratio (in percentage of weight) of two parts of nitrogen, one part of phosphorus and one part of potassium (2-1-1).
Generally speaking, nitrogen promotes leaf growth and forms proteins and chlorophyll; phosphorus contributes to root, flower and fruit development; and potassium contributes to stem and root growth and the synthesis of proteins.
Iowa State University Extension and Outreach recommends you test your soil to see if it needs anything before adding fertilizer. After years of fertilizer applications, many yards don't need any additions of phosphorus or potassium at all.
Note: Phosphorus runoff has been blamed for unnatural algae blooms in streams and waterways, so lawn fertilizer containing phosphorus has been banned in Wisconsin and parts of Minnesota. If you're concerned about this, phosphorus-free fertilizer is available.
Soil testing is available through Iowa State University Extension and Outreach. (In Scott County, call 563-359-7577 for instructions) or Teske Pet & Garden locations in the Quad-Cities.
Q: When is the soil workable?
A: If you work soil when it's too wet, you'll create rock-like clods that will be with you all summer. To avoid this, work the soil when it crumbles into granules, like coffee grounds or chocolate cake. Take a handful and squeeze it. Then poke the ball with your finger. If it crumbles, it's good to work. If it sticks together, you need to wait.
It may be argued that some of our urban soils' compacted clay will never crumble like chocolate cake. Use your best judgment and continue adding organic matter to break up the clay.
If you want to know your soil's temperature, you can use a soil thermometer, available for $10 to $20 at garden centers.
