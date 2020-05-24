Hardiness zone? What is that?

Early May usually is safe for just about anything, but this year has been chilly and wet. You'll need to wait until the ground dries, and warmer temperatures would help.

Also, stand ready with bed sheets or something similar to cover your plants if there's a frost warning.

Q: What do those numbers on the fertilizer bag mean?

A: You'll find three numbers; 20-10-10, for example. The first number is nitrogen (N), the second is phosphorus (P) and the third is potassium (K). In this example, that means the fertilizer has the mineral elements in the ratio (in percentage of weight) of two parts of nitrogen, one part of phosphorus and one part of potassium (2-1-1).

Generally speaking, nitrogen promotes leaf growth and forms proteins and chlorophyll; phosphorus contributes to root, flower and fruit development; and potassium contributes to stem and root growth and the synthesis of proteins.

Iowa State University Extension and Outreach recommends you test your soil to see if it needs anything before adding fertilizer. After years of fertilizer applications, many yards don't need any additions of phosphorus or potassium at all.