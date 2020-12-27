Hardy hibiscus adds tropical flair to garden

Fast-growing and fabulous, hardy hibiscus explode with pinwheel-like flowers the size of dinner plates in late summer.

Not to be confused with their tropical cousins, these plants are actually capable of surviving temps as low as 30 degrees below zero, which means they can be grown in the Quad-City region, dying down to the ground in winter but coming up again in spring.

They are even a native perennial, according to the National Garden Bureau. They can be traced back to the species Hibiscus moscheutos, found growing naturally in wetlands and along riverbanks throughout the Midwest and East Coast, extending down even into Texas and Florida.

If you want to grow them, know two things: full sun is a must, and they are late to break dormancy in spring — depending on the year, hardy hibiscus may stay dormant through the end of May. They are not dead!, the garden bureau says.

And once they do start growing, it's off to the races, as they can grow an inch per day.

Try planting hardy hibiscus with tulips, daffodils, or other spring-blooming bulbs that will be out of bloom when hibiscus are ready to emerge. As an added bonus, the tired foliage of these spring-blooming bulbs will quickly be covered by the wide hibiscus habits.