Harvest milkweed pods; plant monarch butterfly garden

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Midwest needs to plant milkweed, and a lot of it, over the next 18 years to ensure monarch butterflies survive, preferably in sufficient numbers to sustain their phenomenal migration.

In Illinois, the effort to plant 150 million new milkweed stems by 2038 is championed by the Illinois Monarch Project; in Iowa the goal is under the auspices of the Iowa Monarch Consortium.

In either case, the effort needs public buy in, Kelly Allsup, University of Illinois Extension horticulture educator, said.

“Major statewide strategies, such as updated roadside mowing guidelines, creating habitat in natural areas, and allowing it to grow in farmland not in production, may not be enough,” Allsup said. “Monarchs may need homeowners to plant a larger patches of milkweed.”

The prairie state, as its name suggests, was once covered in grasses and flowers that were habitat and food for migrating butterflies. Development has reduced the availability of milkweeds, which is the only food source for monarch caterpillars. Monarchs (Danaus plexippus) will be considered for inclusion on the Endangered Species list in December 2020.