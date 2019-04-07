Some time after my dad retired from farming, he took up the hobby of basket making.
He didn't intend for it to become a hobby when he started, he just wanted to see if he could recreate an existing basket that hung high out of reach in our machine shed.
This basket had been made by his grandfather, who sailed to this country from Germany when he was 17. The bottom was worn to the point that it had a hole in it.
My dad took the basket to his brother, Walt, who, in addition to farming, wrote limericks, worked crossword puzzles, restored gasoline engines, knew how to weld and chewed tobacco. Between the two of them, and without the help of the internet or YouTube, they figured out the basket.
This included the ribs, the weaving, the handle and the diamond-shaped configuration that connected the handle to the body of the basket. I don't know if they figured it out the way my great-grandfather did it, but it looked the same.
The raw material was slim willow twigs, the kind that can be found growing near marshy areas, and the ribs and handle were made out thicker twigs, the kind bordering on branches. They spend days driving the countryside, looking for small willows.
Then, in addition to figuring out the how-to, they had to keep the green willow supple and flexible throughout the weaving process lest it dry out and break when woven. I think they soaked the branches in water.
THERE'S MORE: After willows, my dad moved on to cornhusks. I believe this was because he and Walt had trouble finding sufficient willow material in our part of Iowa. There aren't many wetlands where I come from, no Nahant Marsh that abounds in willow sprouts.
But Dad had access to lots of cornhusks. So he saved husks from ear corn (only those unblemished by mildew) and then braided them together to make ropes, then sewed the ropes together in a basket of his own design.
I like the willows better, but the cornhusks are his alone. He even dyed some of the husks orange and black to make multi-colored baskets that took on the look of Indian corn.
As mentioned, he didn't intend for baskets to become a hobby, it just happened. He made more than 100 before he left the farm and his raw materials behind.