Helping your senior with no-graduation blues

The COVID pandemic has wreaked havoc on many senior year high school rituals and rites of passage, including graduation.

Here is some advice for parents from Harlan Cohen, author of the New York Times bestselling college guide, "The Naked Roommate: And 107 Other Issues You Might Run Into in College."

  • Get Comfortable with the Uncomfortable. Missing out on senior traditions is uncomfortable. Give them room to feel it, grieve it, and move through it. Fighting the uncomfortable just creates more discomfort. Facing it makes everything more manageable. Call this practice for college.
  • Avoid having conversations you DO NOT need to have. Everything is changing. There is so much you won’t know. Focus on what needs to be done now. Let the rest unfold as facts flows. Save time and emotional energy.
  • Be Open to ALL Ideas. This unexpected change means your child can create, experience, and do something motivated by pure joy. Give your child permission to come up with something they want to experience before college.
  • Connect to People and Places on Campus. Encourage them to follow Facebook groups, Instagram stories, Snapchat, Twitter feeds, and student TikTok accounts. Suggest they connect with current students living near you. And be sure to connect with parent and family resources too.
  • Take Care of YOU. If you know it will be OK, they will believe it will be OK. Take care of you. They are watching closely. Self-care includes a routine, exercise, and daily rituals that can keep you balanced (and patient).

Concerned about COVID-19?

