You can enjoy homegrown herbs all year long by harvesting and drying them now. Here are tips from Rhonda Ferree, University of Illinois horticulture editor.
Lemon balm. Harvest the full plant. Tie the long stems together and hang the stems upside down. Add a couple of leaves to many types to tea.
Lavender. Studies have shown that just smelling lavender can reduce anxiety. Snip a few long shoots off every plant and place them in a mesh metal basket to dry.
Sage. Cut a few leaves off the plants and dry them in a wicker basket.
You also can use sage leaves to make decorative wreaths. Once the leaves are dry, grind them in a mixer, food processor, or coffee grinder.
Stevia. This is a natural sweetener that is an annual in Illinois. Similar to lemon balm, the entire plant can be harvested and hung upside down to dry or individual leaves can be placed on a paper towel or in a wire basket. Once the leaves are dry, crush them to release stevia’s sweetening power.
Two or three leaves can be used to sweeten tea.
With any herb, good air circulation is key to successfully drying. Strip the leaves from the stems and dry on screens. When dry, store herbs in an airtight container and use regularly.
More information on harvesting, drying, and storing herbs is available on the University of Illinois Extension Herb Gardening website at https://extension.illinois.edu/herbs.