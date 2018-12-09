This panoramic view of the great room shows the extent of Brad and Terri Seibel's Christmas decorating. At left is their 13-foot Christmas tree, purchased even before they built their house. At the center archway stands a white reindeer, their largest.
If you ever want to buy some vintage, mid-century reindeer and can't find any, blame Terri Seibel.
She has already bought them all.
Or so it might seem if you visit her Camanche, Iowa, home when it is decorated for the Christmas holidays. Everywhere you look there are decorations, but a preponderance of them — 600, by her daughter's count — are reindeer. They come in all shapes, sizes, colors and materials.
The counting begins outside where nine painted plywood deer pull Santa's sleigh across the front yard.
Inside, Seibel has arranged groupings of different reindeer types throughout the first floor. On a foyer table, for example, there's a collection of nine pink reindeer, backed by bottle trees. "Pink is a rare color," Seibel said. "You don't see pink anymore."
Also rare is turquoise. You'll find two of those on a bathroom counter.
On a table in the living room stand eight deer that look as though they were cut out of sheet metal and painted white, embellished with mercury glass beads. Seibel doesn't know if these are handmade or if they were manufactured.
Husband Brad, who joins her in her collecting hobby, thinks the cutting is too precise to be homemade, but on the other hand, the family has never found anything similar on eBay or other internet sites, and they certainly have looked.
Most of Seibel's reindeer — and other decorations, for that matter — are retro pieces from the 1950s and '60s, the years when she was growing up. "I want the stuff that I had in my house and what was in the stores like Ben Franklin and Woolworth when I was little," she said. "It brings me back home."
Her collecting began early; she'd go with her parents to the Salvation Army thrift store, for example, and while her dad hunted for old clocks and her mom picked up books, Seibel "gravitated to Christmas items."
As an adult, she "was going to garage sales before people were going to garage sales," she said. She also frequents estate sales, auctions and flea markets and makes purchases online. "It's just fun," she said. "It's the hunt."
When she started, she bought most items for a nickel, dime or a quarter. Nowadays, many items sell for much more, if one can find them at all.
"They're very hard to find now," she said of retro decorations in general.
Because she has so many reindeer by now, she is especially happy to find the unusual. Like a small fuzzy green deer holding salt and pepper shakers, or a Rudolph head whose nose lights up.
"They are so silly and quirky," she said. "They make me happy."
The home's dining room is painted red and the breakfast room green, both to provide complementary backdrops for the Christmas decorations.
The breakfast room also has a poinsettia tablecloth, chair covers that look like Santa hats and year-round curtains that are red (well, really more like watermelon) and green.
And there are reindeer everywhere: standing on the windowsill, on the table, in a cabinet. And two nearly life-size papier maché faces that Terri believes were part of a store display hang on the wall.
"They always put a smile on your face," Terri said.
