Here is our master list of fall and holiday bazaars planned by Quad-City area churches, schools or other nonprofit groups.
Next Sunday and continuing weekly through the season, you'll find a listing for the upcoming week in Home & Garden.
If your organization or group is planning an event and it's not listed here — or you haven't finalized your plans yet — that's OK. We will take information as it develops, as long as we receive it a week ahead of the event. (See related instructions.)
SEPTEMBER
Wednesday, Sept. 19
Community United Church of Christ: Country Store Circle Bazaar: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the church, 346 Chicago Ave., Savanna, Illinois. Handicraft items, fancy dish towels, cookies by the pound, candies, pies, jellies, pickles, breads. Luncheon, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., barbeque, potato salad, baked beans and dessert, $5. Proceeds go to improvements in and around the church.
Saturday, Sept. 29
Rock Island First Church of the Nazarene: 6th annual Craft and Vendor Fair: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the church, 2921 38th St. Baked goods, homemade craft items, a variety of vendors and a silent auction. Proceeds go to local missions.
Wednesday, Oct. 3
New Era Lutheran Church: Ye Old Country Store: 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the church, 3455 New Era Road, Muscatine. Arts, crafts, raffle. Food, including noodle dinners and a la carte items, will be available for purchase all day. Proceeds go to the church.
Sunday, Oct. 7
Elwood Methodist Church: Fall Festival: 4-7 p.m. at the church, 1838 127th St., Elwood, Iowa. Bread, cinnamon rolls, cookies, bars and some crafts. Dinner: Roast beef, mashed potatoes, vegetables, salad, rolls, pies and desserts. Carry-out available. $11 adults, $6 children grades K-6. Proceeds go to the church.
Friday, Oct. 12
Kahl Home Activity Department and Catholic Service Board: Fall Bazaar and Bake Sale: 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Kahl Home, 6701 Jersey Ridge Road, Davenport. Homemade fall and Christmas items and homemade baked goods including bread and rolls. Also, a taco bar available for purchase. All proceeds go to the activity department for the benefit of residents.
Saturday, Oct. 13
Cambridge United Methodist Church: 29th annual Fall Review: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the church, 120 W. Exchange St., Cambridge, Illinois. A large indoor craft show with original handcrafted items and a Gourmet Shop with decorated specialty foods including jellies, pickles and cake and cookie mixes. There also will be homemade fudge, baked goods and frozen foods as well as a breakfast (7-9 p.m.) and lunch (11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.). $1 admission.
Faith Lutheran Church: Fall Craft and Vendor Show: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the church, 1611 41st St., Moline. Vendors with homemade items and classic favorites. Also, concessions with baked items available for purchase. Admission is $1 or a canned item.
Saturday, Oct. 20
Chancy Lutheran Church: Kountry Korners Luncheon and Bazaar: 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the church, 2315 Wallace St., Clinton. Bazaar items, vendor products, quilts. Salad luncheon, 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. $6 adults, $1.50 children 10 years and younger. Proceeds go to church projects.
Beta Sigma Phi: 40th annual Juried Craft Show: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Galva High School, 1020 N. Center Ave., Galva, Illinois. More than 100 Midwest crafters will sell seasonal decorations, candles, wooden items, jewelry, toys, dolls, florals, sweatshirts, garden art, baskets, ceramics, pet supplies and apples, pumpkins, gourds, squash, mums and kettlecorn. Setup will be inside and outside the school. Also, barbeque and ham sandwiches, fancy desserts and pies will be sold. Proceeds go to community service projects of both the Xi Kappa Gamma and Lambda Nu chapters of the sorority. No strollers. $2 admission.
Safer Foundation: 3rd annual 2018 Craft and Vendor Fair: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at J.B. Young Opportunity Center, 1702 N. Main St., Davenport. Bake sale and area crafters/vendors selling handmade items such as wreaths, Christmas stockings and coasters as well as products including Tupperware, Keep Collective Jewelry and Norwex. Specialty items such as lamps/home decor by LoftyIdeas and Dining Tour books also will be available for purchase.
Presbyterian Women of Union Presbyterian Church: Fall Luncheon and More: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the church, 401 Main St., Lost Nation, Iowa. A Country Store with arts and crafts, jams, jellies, baked goods and a quilt raffle. Luncheon, creamed chicken on a bun or maidrite, potatoes, vegetables, salads, desserts, beverage. Carry-outs available. $8 adults, $5 youth, free for preschool children. Proceeds go to mission projects.
Thursday, Nov. 1
Genesis Auxiliary: Holiday Bazaar: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Genesis Medical Center-West Central Park, 1401 W. Central Park Ave., Davenport. Unique homemade, baked, gift shop and Christmas items. Proceeds benefit medical-related scholarships, equipment, furnishing updates and patient services.
Saturday, Nov. 3
Holy Family Catholic Church and All Saints Catholic School: Annual Christmas Bazaar: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the school, 1315 W. Pleasant St., Davenport. Personalized ornaments, handcrafted items, a raffle, Once Again Treasures booth, bake sale. Also, a luncheon from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Proceeds go to the church and school.
Faith United Church of Christ: Holiday Happenings Bazaar: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the church, 1630 W. 38th St., Davenport. Crafts, a bake sale, cookies by the pound and an attic shop. Breakfast, $6-$7. Luncheon, $7. Proceeds go to the church and various charities.
Edwards Congregational UCC Church: Holiday Craft and Vendor Fair: 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the church, 3420 Jersey Ridge Road, Davenport. Holiday crafters and vendors. A light lunch, $5. Proceeds go to church projects.
Cinderella's Cellar: Annual Christmas Open House: 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Cinderella's Cellar Resale Shop, 230 W. 35th St., Davenport. Holiday decorations, Christmas trees, wreaths and gift ideas as well as the regular items of clothing, accessories, household items, antiques and furniture. Proceeds go to the Kahl Home for the Aged and 10 area nonprofit organizations.
Friends of the Bettendorf Public Library: Holiday Bazaar: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive. Craft items, jewelry, cards, sewn items, Christmas decor. Also, food available at Dewey's Cafe.
Saturday-Sunday, Nov. 3-4
Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church: Christmas Carousel Bazaar: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the church, 4105 N. Division St., Davenport. Homemade and handmade items including Christmas crafts, ceramics, toys, floral arrangements, baskets, doll clothes including American Girl, linens, fall items and a Jewelry Boutique. Also, a raffle for an American Girl Doll and Bake and Candy shops. Breakfast items, soups, chicken salad croissants, hot dogs and desserts. Proceeds go to the church.
Thursday, Nov. 8
Genesis Auxiliary: Holiday Bazaar: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street, 1227 E. Rusholme St., Davenport. Unique homemade, baked, gift shop and Christmas items. Proceeds go to medical- related scholarships, equipment, furnishing updates and patient services.
Saturday, Nov. 10
Musserville United Methodist Church: Craft Fair and Bake Sale: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the church, 1001 Oregon St., Muscatine. Handmade and homemade items including decorative art, beaded glass vases, wood products, braided rugs, doll clothes and accessories, jewelry, crocheted items, baked goods, candies. Luncheon: chicken and noodles or sloppy joe sandwich with drink, $5. Proceeds go to the missions and ministries of the church.
St. Alphonsus Catholic Church: Fall Craft Sale: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., St. Alphonsus Gym, 2618 Boies Ave., Davenport. More than 30 crafters/vendors selling homemade items, candles, jewelry, artwork, home decor, candies, baked goods and a raffle. Also, a luncheon. Proceeds go to the church.
Sunday, Nov. 11
Church of the Visitation: Holiday Bazaar and Luncheon: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the church, 1028 Middle Road, Camanche, Iowa. A quilt raffle, silent auction, local arts and crafts, holiday items, bake sale. Luncheon, homemade soups, hot sandwiches, desserts, chips, drinks. Carry-out available. All proceeds go to the Altar and Rosary Society.
Saturday, Dec. 8
Christ Church United Methodist Women: Christmas Cookie Walk: 7:30-9:30 a.m. at the church, 2330 W. 41st St., Davenport. Cookies and candy for $6 a pound.
Friends of the Eldridge Library: Christmas Bake and Craft Sale: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Scott County Library, 200 N. 6th Ave., Eldridge. Homemade baked items and candies, Santas, snowmen, ornaments, other Christmas decor, gifts. Proceeds go to activities and programs at the library.
First Christian Church: Cookie Walk: 9-11 a.m. at the church, 510 E. 15th St., Davenport. A large variety of homemade cookies, candies and sweet treats for the holidays at $6 per pound. All proceeds go to local and global missions.