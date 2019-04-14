Nonprofit groups around the Quad-Cities are gearing up for their spring plant sale fundraisers.
Big Brother Big Sisters of the Mississippi Valley, the Quad-City Botanical Center in Rock Island and the Rock Island Master Gardeners of University of Illinois Extension are accepting pre-orders now. Specific information is below.
Also, Friends of Vander Veer will have two potting parties on the day of its sale to help customers select plants for, and arrange, container gardens.
The Silvis Garden Club and Earthy Treasures, a subsidiary of Skyline Center Inc., in Clinton, both operate greenhouses that sell plants throughout the season.
Here is the master list; every Sunday through the season we'll run the sales for the coming week.
If your group is having a sale that's not on this list, send the information to agaul@qctimes.com
TUESDAY, APRIL 23-JUNE 1
Silvis Greenhouse, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday, 651 651 1st Ave. N., Silvis, behind Schroder’s Mortuary.
Annuals, hanging baskets, vines, herbs, peppers and tomatoes, including 22 varieties of one-gallon plants.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY, APRIL 27-28
Friends of Vander Veer, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 27, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, April 28, at the Vander Veer Botanical Park Conservatory and Greenhouses, 215 W. Central Park Ave., Davenport.
Annuals, perennials and tropicals.
Potting parties: In addition, Vander Veer is offering potting instructions. Participants may bring up to two pots of their own, and staff will help with plant selection and potting.
Sessions are Friday, 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m. and 1-2:30 p.m. The cost is $10 plus plants and soil. Call 563-323-3298 to register.
Proceeds support beauty and education efforts at Vander Veer.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 1
Earthy Treasures, a subsidiary of Skyline Center Inc., will open its greenhouse on May 1 at 2600 N. 4th St., Clinton. Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday-Friday; 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sundays through the month, or a little longer if merchandise remains. Hanging baskets, herbs, planters, microgreens, many varieties of perennials and annuals, a variety of heirloom tomato plants and other vegetables as well as vining fruits and vegetables.
THURSDAY-SATUDAY, MAY 2-4
Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Mississippi Valley, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, May 2-4, at UnityPoint Health Trinity, 7th Street and John Deere Road, Moline. Offerings include:
• More than 30 types of annual flowers in many colors, including asters, begonias, coleus, dahlias, impatiens, marigolds, pansies, petunias, zinnias.
• 10 inch and 12 inch pot hanging baskets
• Specialty flowers in 4-inch and 5-inch pots such as geraniums, Wave & Easy Wave petunias, spikes, vinca vine, sprengeri, lantana, potato vines.
For more information, contact Kayla Kiesey, 563-323-8006 or kkiesey@bbbs-mv.org. Or go to bbbsmv.org
Pre-orders: May be made now by going to plantsale.org. Anyone buying $150 or more will be delivered.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY, MAY 3-12
Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Mississippi Valley, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday-Sunday, May 3-12, at Northwest Bank & Trust Tower, Welcome Way and Kimberly Road, Davenport. Offerings include:
• More than 30 types of annual flowers in many colors, including asters, begonias, coleus, dahlias, impatiens, marigolds, pansies, petunias, zinnias.
• 10 inch and 12 inch pot hanging baskets
• Specialty flowers in 4 inch and 5 inch pots such as geraniums, Wave & Easy Wave petunias, spikes, vinca Vine, sprengeri, lantana, potato vines.
For more information, contact Kayla Kiesey, 563-323-8006 or kkiesey@bbbs-mv.org. Or go to bbbsmv.org
Pre-orders: May be made by going to plantsale.org. Anyone buying $150 or more will be delivered.
SATURDAY, MAY 4
Rescued, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 4, at 2105 16th St., Moline, in the parking lot in back. Tomatoes, herbs, annuals, perennials, succulents, hanging baskets, house plants.
University of Illinois Extension-Whiteside County, 8 a.m. to noon or until all plants are gone, Saturday, May 4, in the Morrison/Community Room at the Odell Library.
Rock Island Horticulture Club, 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 4, at the Longview Park garage, 17th Street and 18th Avenue. Plants include trees, perennials, vegetables and houseplants. Club members will answer questions on a variety of horticulture topics. Money raised goes to the Quad-City Botanical Center, Rock Island Parks and Recreation Department and the Horticulture Club.
FRIDAY, MAY 10
Quad-Cities African Violet Society, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, May 10, at NorthPark Mall, Davenport, near the former Younker's Court.
African violets, episcias, streptocarpus and many other gesneriads. Bring your questions or, if you have a "problem" plant, bring it along and members will advise you on how to take care of it.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY, MAY 10-11
Quad-City Botanical Center, annual greenhouse stock plant sale, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday-Saturday, May 10-11, at the center, 2525 4th Ave., Rock Island.
Pre-orders: May be made by April 20 and picked up May 10-11 during the sale. To pre-order, use the online form at qcgardens.com/plant-sale.html; go in person to guest services; call 309-794-0091, Ext. 209; or send an email to service@qcgardens.com
About 50 different kinds of annuals and perennials will be sold. Individual plants will be $3-$12; a majority of 4-inch pots will be $5; eight unusual plants will be $5 or $10, depending on pot size; and there will be five medium or large combinations designed by center staff that come in individual pots that can be replanted into containers.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY, May 10-18
Friends of the Princeton Library, during library hours, Friday, May 10, through Saturday, May 18. Houseplants, outdoor plants.
SATURDAY, May 11
University of Illinois-Rock Island County, 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 11, inside the Dave Copeland Building at the Rock Island County Fairgrounds, 4200 Archer Drive, East Moline.
Plants donated and collected by Master Gardeners. Also, a raffle drawing for four prizes; tickets are $1 each or $5 for six. This also is the time people can pick up pre-orders.
Pre-orders: A choice of four all-in-one combinations of flowers selected for harmonious growth habit, symmetry and color by Hilltop Nursery, Illinois City. Combos are available in hanging baskets or patio planters; dominant colors are blue, red and yellow and there also is a selection of coleuses. Also for sale is the 2019 Perennial Plant of the Year, Stachy’s ‘Hummelo’ and silky golden milkweed, an annual.
To pre-order, go to https://web.extension.illinois.edu/registration/?RegistrationID=20028
Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 5th annual Blooming Basket Fundraiser, beginning 9 a.m. Saturday, May 11, in the parking lot of Advance Auto Parts, 3813 18th Ave., Rock Island, or the the intersection of 18th Avenue and 38th Street.
Hanging baskets, planted pots, Amish sweet rolls, homemade dog treats. Proceeds fund research for Type 1 diabetes.
For more information or early sales, call Linda Kennel, 309-737-7258.
University of Illinois Extension, 8 a.m. to noon or until all plants are gone, Saturday, May 11, at Cat Tail Park, 100 Cattail Road, Fulton.
Cedar Valley Iris and Daylily Society, Muscatine County Master Gardeners, Muscatine Garden Club joint sale, 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, May 11, at Discovery Park Pavilion No. 2, by the Environmental Learning Center, 3300 Cedar St., Muscatine.
Irises, daylilies, annuals, perennials, garden-related items.
For more information, call Heather Harroun at 563-554-0028.
Iowa State University Extension-Jackson County Master Gardeners, 9-11 a.m. Saturday, May 11, in Boyer Hall at the fairgrounds, 1212 E. Quarry St., Maquoketa.
Moline Horticulture Club, 9-11 a.m. Saturday, May 11, at Riverside Park, Moline, in the pavilion south of the greenhouse, off 34th Street.
Plants dug from members' own gardens.
SUNDAY, MAY 12
Davenport Horticultural Society annual Mothers Day plant sale, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, May 12, Duck Creek Lodge, Duck Creek Park, 3300 E. Locust St., Davenport.
Perennials, including unusual varieties, lilacs.
Proceeds go to the Stampe Lilac Garden and other local projects.
Friends of Riverside Park plant sale, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, May 12, at the greenhouse, 3450 5th Ave., Moline.
SATURDAY, MAY 18
Clinton County Master Gardeners-Iowa State University Extension, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 18, at the county fairgrounds, 328 E. 8th St., DeWitt.
Perennials, annuals, vegetables, herbs, houseplants. Also, sale of new and used decorative pots and planters, garden art, tools, garden items.
University of Illinois Extension, 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 18, or until all plants are gone, Saturday, May 18, at the Lee County 4-H Center, 1196 Franklin Road, Amboy.
University of Illinois Extension, 8 a.m. to noon or until all plants are gone, Saturday, May 18, at the Grandon Civic Center Gazebo, 212 E. 4th St., Sterling.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY, MAY 18-19
Clinton County Master Gardeners-Iowa State University Extension, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 18, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 19, at Lyons Four Square Park, Main Avenue and Roosevelt Street.
Perennials, vegetables, herbs, annuals, houseplants.
SATURDAY, JUNE 1
Scott County Master Gardeners-Iowa State University Extension, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 1, at the Putnam Museum, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport, in conjunction with its Pollinators' Palooza event.
Plants especially attractive to pollinators will be sold.
SUNDAY, JUNE 2
Mississippi Valley Hosta Society, 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday, June 1, in Shelter No. 1 at Duck Creek Park, 3300 E. Locust St., Davenport.
Hostas and companion plants.
SUNDAY, JUNE 9
Grace Lutheran Church, 5th annual Grace Neighborhood Garden Party & Garden Walks, 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the church, 1140 E. High St., Davenport.
Annuals and perennials, as well as vendors, a garden container walk and sale, yard art, garden rummage sale, live music, children's activities and food.
For more information, call Ken Krumwiede at 563-320-2419.
SATURDAY, JUNE 22
Silvis Garden Club, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 22, annual plant sale, garden walk and raffle, McGehee Center at Schadt Park, 12th Street and 4th Avenue.
Garden walk tickets are $5.