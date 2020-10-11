Here's what to do with amaryllis in fall

Amaryllis are popular flowering bulbs that are forced indoors for their large, spectacular blooms during the winter months. The trumpet-shaped flowers can be as large as 8 to 10 inches across.

Flower colors include red, pink, orange, salmon, white and bicolors. In this Yard and Garden entry from Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, horticulture specialist Richard Jauron explains how amaryllis should be handled in the fall.

Q: My amaryllis has been outdoors all summer. When should I bring it indoors and how do I get it to bloom?

A: Bring the amaryllis indoors in late September (before the first frost or freeze in fall). In order to bloom, amaryllis bulbs must be exposed to temperatures of 50 to 55 degrees Fahrenheit for a minimum of 8 to 10 weeks. This can be accomplished by inducing the plant to go dormant and then storing the dormant bulb at a temperature of 50 to 55 F.

To induce dormancy, place the amaryllis in a cool, semi-dark location when the plant is brought indoors in late September. Withhold water. Cut off the foliage when the leaves turn brown. Then place the dormant bulb in a 50 to 55 F location for at least eight to 10 weeks.