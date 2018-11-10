Davenport West senior Alexa Christiansen, 17, pushes a bin of gifts under the tree decorated with ornaments made by the school's Mortal Combots robotics team. Whoever buys the tree will also get the technology-related gifts.
While some members of Davenport West's Mortal Combots team worked on ornaments for Festival of Trees, senior Danny Cao, 17, was attending to the team's robot, getting it ready for an upcoming competition.
Members of the Q-C Elite robotics team designed and manufactured (using a 3-D printer) these square and tree-shaped picture frames that they will fill with pieces of old computer parts to use an ornaments. The team that also calls itself the Flaming Squirrels meets at the Arconic Learning Center, Riverdale.
Members of the Davenport West Mortal Combots robotics team made a tree topper incorporating their mascot, the dragon. When finished, the power sources taped to the sides will not be visible and the topper will rotate.
Davenport West senior Alexa Christiansen, 17, pushes a bin of gifts under the tree decorated with ornaments made by the school's Mortal Combots robotics team. Whoever buys the tree will also get the technology-related gifts.
While some members of Davenport West's Mortal Combots team worked on ornaments for Festival of Trees, senior Danny Cao, 17, was attending to the team's robot, getting it ready for an upcoming competition.
Members of the Q-C Elite robotics team designed and manufactured (using a 3-D printer) these square and tree-shaped picture frames that they will fill with pieces of old computer parts to use an ornaments. The team that also calls itself the Flaming Squirrels meets at the Arconic Learning Center, Riverdale.
Members of the Davenport West Mortal Combots robotics team made a tree topper incorporating their mascot, the dragon. When finished, the power sources taped to the sides will not be visible and the topper will rotate.
Two groups of Quad-City high school students are redefining what it means to decorate a tree for Festival of Trees.
While most designers buy ornaments from a store, or make them by hand, these students — members of robotics teams — are designing three-dimensional ornaments on a computer, then manufacturing them on 3D printers.
One might be tempted to explain this process as "magic," and let it go at that.
But these teens know better. Not only do they understand how today's engineering and manufacturing are done, but they are doing it themselves.
You'll be able to see what they created beginning Saturday when the Kwik Star Festival of Trees opens to the public at the RiverCenter, Davenport.
As Pat Wohlford, who recruits designers for the festival said, "It's incredible that we've got these young people doing these things that are so into our future.
"It is so enlightening. The future is in these kids' hands."
Both teams — one from Davenport West High School and the other a community group that meets in Riverdale — want to be part of the festival as a way of making the public aware that they exist.
It's an opportunity for them to show what they do and perhaps get more of the community involved, as all robotics teams can use volunteers, their coaches said.
Designing and creating ornaments also gives them real-world practice for their competitive robotics season that beings in January, the coaches said. What they do and learn in making ornaments prepares them for the work ahead.
Inside is a look at the two teams as they met and worked one night earlier this month.
Mid-City High School sophomore Cristina Lopez, 15, adjusts a drill press that will make holes in ornaments so they can be hung from a tree. She is a member of the Q-C Elite Flaming Squirrels team that meets at the Arconic Learning Center, Riverdale.
Members of the Q-C Elite robotics team designed and manufactured (using a 3-D printer) these square and tree-shaped picture frames that they will fill with pieces of old computer parts to use an ornaments. The team that also calls itself the Flaming Squirrels meets at the Arconic Learning Center, Riverdale.
Because bicycle chains are the drive trains that make robots move, members of the Q-C Elite Flaming Squirrels team decided to use various lengths of chain to make ornaments in the shape of stars and candy canes.
This rag doll-looking "ornament" is perhaps the most amazing of the ornament creations made by the Q-C Elite Flaming Squirrels robotics team. With its jointed legs and arms, neck and waist, one might think that each piece was printed separately and then snapped into place. But, no. The jointed doll was made in one piece on a 3-D printer, with material applied from the inside out. Manufacture took about six hours. Here, North Scott senior Anthony Fecht holds the doll in the approximate position in which it was printed.
Pleasant Valley Junior High School student Samantha Crouse, 14, uses a drill press to make holes in an ornament so it can be hung from the tree. She is a member of the Q-C Elite Flaming Squirrels team that meets at the Arconic Learning Center, Riverdale.
To round out their ornament list, members of the Q-C Elite Flaming Squirrels team made several wooden trees on an old-fashioned, hand-operated lathe. These were made on Saturdays in the garage in one of the student's grandfathers.
Members of the Davenport West Mortal Combots robotics team made a tree topper incorporating their mascot, the dragon. When finished, the power sources taped to the sides will not be visible and the topper will rotate.
While some members of Davenport West's Mortal Combots team worked on ornaments for Festival of Trees, senior Danny Cao, 17, was attending to the team's robot, getting it ready for an upcoming competition.
Davenport West senior Alexa Christiansen, 17, pushes a bin of gifts under the tree decorated with ornaments made by the school's Mortal Combots robotics team. Whoever buys the tree will also get the technology-related gifts.
While some members of Davenport West's Mortal Combots team worked on ornaments for Festival of Trees, senior Danny Cao, 17, was attending to the team's robot, getting it ready for an upcoming competition.
Mid-City High School sophomore Cristina Lopez, 15, adjusts a drill press that will make holes in ornaments so they can be hung from a tree. She is a member of the Q-C Elite Flaming Squirrels team that meets at the Arconic Learning Center, Riverdale.
Members of the Q-C Elite robotics team designed and manufactured (using a 3-D printer) these square and tree-shaped picture frames that they will fill with pieces of old computer parts to use an ornaments. The team that also calls itself the Flaming Squirrels meets at the Arconic Learning Center, Riverdale.
Because bicycle chains are the drive trains that make robots move, members of the Q-C Elite Flaming Squirrels team decided to use various lengths of chain to make ornaments in the shape of stars and candy canes.
This rag doll-looking "ornament" is perhaps the most amazing of the ornament creations made by the Q-C Elite Flaming Squirrels robotics team. With its jointed legs and arms, neck and waist, one might think that each piece was printed separately and then snapped into place. But, no. The jointed doll was made in one piece on a 3-D printer, with material applied from the inside out. Manufacture took about six hours. Here, North Scott senior Anthony Fecht holds the doll in the approximate position in which it was printed.
Pleasant Valley Junior High School student Samantha Crouse, 14, uses a drill press to make holes in an ornament so it can be hung from the tree. She is a member of the Q-C Elite Flaming Squirrels team that meets at the Arconic Learning Center, Riverdale.
To round out their ornament list, members of the Q-C Elite Flaming Squirrels team made several wooden trees on an old-fashioned, hand-operated lathe. These were made on Saturdays in the garage in one of the student's grandfathers.
Members of the Davenport West Mortal Combots robotics team made a tree topper incorporating their mascot, the dragon. When finished, the power sources taped to the sides will not be visible and the topper will rotate.
While some members of Davenport West's Mortal Combots team worked on ornaments for Festival of Trees, senior Danny Cao, 17, was attending to the team's robot, getting it ready for an upcoming competition.
Davenport West senior Alexa Christiansen, 17, pushes a bin of gifts under the tree decorated with ornaments made by the school's Mortal Combots robotics team. Whoever buys the tree will also get the technology-related gifts.
While some members of Davenport West's Mortal Combots team worked on ornaments for Festival of Trees, senior Danny Cao, 17, was attending to the team's robot, getting it ready for an upcoming competition.