If you go What: Kwik Star Festival of Trees is a fundraiser for Quad-City Arts in which the RiverCenter, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport, is completely decorated with holiday trees, rooms, ornaments, doors, stockings, hearth and home displays and other attractions. There also is a big parade on Saturday, and special ticketed events throughout the week. When: General admission to the RiverCenter is 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily Nov. 17-25, except on Sundays when the hours are shorter and on Thanksgiving Day when the festival is closed. Hours on Sunday, Nov. 18, are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and hours on Sunday, Nov. 25, are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. How much: $10 adult for adults; $6 for seniors (ages 60 and over); $3 for children ages 2-10 and free for those under 2. What is Quad-City Arts? It is a nonprofit organization based in Rock Island that has been supporting local arts programs since 1974. Kwik Star, the Wisconsin-based convenience store chain, is in its second year as the title sponsor.

What is robotics, what is FIRST? Robotics is the science and technology behind the design, manufacturing and application of robots, a programmable mechanical device that can perform tasks. The word "robot" was coined by the Czech playwright Karel Capek in 1921. The robotics teams at Quad-City area schools engage in an international competition sponsored by FIRST, a nonprofit organization based in New Hampshire. It was founded in 1989 by Dean Kamen, and inventor and entrepreneur, as a way to promote STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) learning. The letters stand for "For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology." The FIRST competition is treated like a sports season, and gives students real world engineering experience. The season begins in January when a challenge — or game — is announced, and teams have six weeks to design, build, program and operate a robot to compete in the game. The game might be to stack boxes, for example. Robots get points by how well they play the game and the team whose robots gets the most points wins. Every year there's a different game and a different robot. The competition has four different age-based levels. The first is FLL (FIRST Lego League) for children in second through fourth grade. The last is FRC (FIRST Robotics Competition) for students in 9th through 12th grades. The competitive season begins on the community level in March, then proceeds to state and national levels. Teams are coached by adults, as in basketball or other sports. Money for buying equipment, registrations and paying for travel and coaching comes from a variety of sources including school districts, fundraisers and sponsorships by companies such as Arconic, Sears Manufacturing, Deere & Co., Monsanto, Grainger Industrial Supply and the Scott County Regional Authority.

Festival attractions PARADE The 26th annual Holiday Parade featuring giant helium character balloons will step off in downtown Davenport at 10 a.m. Saturday at 3rd Street and Pershing Avenue. The parade also features pageant queens, dance groups, marching bands, floats and antique tractors. From 3rd and Pershing, the parade goes west to Scott Street, then turns left to make its way back east on 2nd Street, finishing at 2nd and Iowa. INSIDE THE RIVER CENTER The backbone of the festival is the displays — designer doors, hearth and home, trees, rooms, ornaments, stockings, miniature trees and table trimmings. Everything you see is for sale. Admission is $10 for adults, $3 for children ages 2-10, and $6 for seniors (60+). Other attractions are: • Santa • Model trains running on three levels • Gingerbread Village • Children's activity center, including crafts and face painting • TreatShoppe • Center stage, with nearly continuous performances by area schools and groups • High school art exhibit • Celebrity baskets • Gift shop GENERAL ADMISSION DAYS, HOURS • Nov. 15, Thursday, Santa's Special Stars, a private tour for people with disabilities. • Nov. 16, Friday, Silver Bell Social, 9 a.m. to noon, a day dedicated to those ages 55 and older. • Nov. 17, Saturday, Festival opens to public, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. • Nov. 18, Sunday, Military Day, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. $2 off admission for military members with ID and immediate families. • Nov. 19, Monday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. • Nov. 20, Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. • Nov. 21, Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. • Nov. 22, Thursday, CLOSED for Thanksgiving. • Nov. 23, Friday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. • Nov. 24, Saturday, Family Day, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. $1 off all admission tickets. • Nov. 25, Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. TICKETED EVENTS Special, ticketed events require reservations. For more information, go to qcfestivaloftrees.com or call 309-793-1213. Events take place at RiverCenter South, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport, unless otherwise noted: • Cheers! Beer and Wine Tasting Party, 5:30-9 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 15, River Music Experience, 129 Main St. Craft beer and wine tasting, live music, hors d'oeuvres, a pour glass. • Festival Premier Party, doors open at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 16. The first opportunity to purchase and bid on displays. Food, music, silent auction, raffle, photo booth, signature chocolate candy cane martinis. • Teddy Bear Tea, 2 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 18, Radisson Quad-City Plaza, 111 E. 2nd St., Davenport. Children are invited to bring their favorite stuffed animal to a tea, with cookie decorating, comedy and magic. Aimed at those 2-12, with adults. • Sizzlin' Soiree, shopping begins at 5 p.m., with entertainment and dinner at 6 p.m., Monday, Nov. 19, at the Golden Leaf Banquet and Convention Center, 2902 E. Kimberly Road, Davenport. A plated dinner, style show, sing-along music, raffles. • Sugar Plum Ball, 6-9 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 20. Formal father-daughter dinner dance with DJ and raffle prizes at the Quad-Cities Waterfront Convention Center, 2021 State St., Bettendorf. A special performance will be presented by Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse's Youth Theater Musical series. Recommended for daughters ages 4-16. • Celebrity Lunch, happy hour begins at 11 a.m. and lunch at noon, Wednesday, Nov. 21, at the Radisson Q-C Plaza, 111 E. 2nd St., Davenport. Q-C celebrities become waiters for a day and entertain guests by showcasing their outrageous and wacky talents for tips. Raffles and Village Inn pies.