The Deere-Wiman House and Butterworth Center invite you to their first-ever porch party from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22.
The free event will feature lawn games, antique cars, local food trucks, music, educational presentations and an opportunity to enjoy the porches and gardens as well as add to a community art project from the Figge Art Museum and Quad-Cities Creative Arts Academy, both Davenport.
Participants will be able to explore the historic Deere family buildings and learn about their use as community centers and how the current staff cares for and preserves their character.
There also will be a never-before-offered tour of the tunnel connecting Butterworth Center to its former garage, now the Butterworth Education Center. This behind-the-scenes tour will offer rare insights about the 1892 home of Katherine and William Butterworth, John Deere’s granddaughter and her husband.
Musicians will be:
Molly Durnin (alternative), Butterworth Center Garden Gazebo, noon to 2 p.m.
● Frankie Joe & Kinfolk (bluegrass), Deere-Wiman House Porch, 1-3 p.m.
● Subatlantic (indie rock), Butterworth Center Garden Gazebo, 2-4 p.m.
Food trucks will be from Cool Beanz, the East Moline Paletero Project, El Mariachi and Quad City Gyros and cars will be from the Antique Auto Club of America and the Geneseo Cruisers.
Other activities will include a question-and-answer session about the preservation and care of heirlooms in the Deere-Wiman House, floral demonstrations by the Tri-City Garden Club and a quilting display with demonstrations by members of the Mississippi Valley Quilters Guild.
And there will be a Legacy awards ceremony honoring community groups that have met at Butterworth Center for at least 20 years.
The Butterworth Center & Deere-Wiman House provide year-round, free educational and cultural events, as well as community use by nonprofit organizations.
Each year, the William Butterworth Foundation provides over $400,000 in free community space to Quad Cities educational and nonprofit organizations and directly serves 10,000 to 15,000 local, national, and international visitors through its programming.