HOLIDAY BRIEFS

Program looks at St. Nick legends

A free program titled "From Turkey to Germany and Beyond: The Legend and Celebrations of St. Nicholas Day" will be offered online at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1, by the Davenport Public Library, presented by the German American Heritage Center.

To receive Zoom meeting details go to: https://bit.ly/dpl-stnicholas

For more information visit www.davenportlibrary.com or call the library at 563-326-7832.

Program offers tips for holiday stress

The holidays can be stressful in any year, but the pandemic and isolation add new layers.

To help, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, in collaboration with COVID Recovery Iowa, is offering an online program, “How to Manage Holiday Stress During a Pandemic.”

“Because of factors like travel complications and susceptible family members, there will be plenty of rethinking plans and, possibly, canceling them altogether, adding more anguish to a period already filled with immense stress,” Diane Eischeid, a crisis/outreach counselor with COVID Recovery Iowa and ISU Extension and Outreach, said.