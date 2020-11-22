HOLIDAY BRIEFS

Program looks at St. Nick legends
A free program titled "From Turkey to Germany and Beyond: The Legend and Celebrations of St. Nicholas Day" will be offered online at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1, by the Davenport Public Library, presented by the German American Heritage Center.
To receive Zoom meeting details go to: https://bit.ly/dpl-stnicholas
For more information visit www.davenportlibrary.com or call the library at 563-326-7832.
Program offers tips for holiday stress
The holidays can be stressful in any year, but the pandemic and isolation add new layers.
To help, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, in collaboration with COVID Recovery Iowa, is offering an online program, “How to Manage Holiday Stress During a Pandemic.”
“Because of factors like travel complications and susceptible family members, there will be plenty of rethinking plans and, possibly, canceling them altogether, adding more anguish to a period already filled with immense stress,” Diane Eischeid, a crisis/outreach counselor with COVID Recovery Iowa and ISU Extension and Outreach, said.
“Whether it’s how to plan for gatherings, what to do if you can’t see family or even if you and your family disagree about the best course of action, there could be tough choices ahead. We will discuss how to approach a holiday season like no other,” Eischeid said.
The programs will be at noon, Dec. 3 and 12, lasting abut an hour.
To register, go to https://www.extension.iastate.edu/humansciences//events?filter= and scroll to the program you are interested in. Participants will receive a unique URL prior to the program to access the Zoom hosted program.
For more information, contact Andrea Gustafson at andreag3@iastate.edu or Diane Eischeid at dianee@iastate.edu.
Cleaning, home meals make good gifts
A house cleaning service and a home-cooked meal are rated as the top holiday gesture and gift, respectively, by seniors, according to a survey by seniorcare.com
As bad as 2020 has been for everyone, it is exponentially worse for older people. Not only have they have accounted for 80% of COVID-19 deaths, but 27% of seniors live alone.
The top 10 holiday gift ideas most liked by a survey of 10,000 seniors were:
1. House cleaning service: 88% of seniors like this gift idea
2. Chocolate: 87%
3. Fruit basket: 83%
4. Cash: 79%
5. Everyday items (stamps, shampoo, etc.): 79%
6. Meal delivery service (Uber Eats, Grub Hub): 78%
7. Snacks: 78%
8. Cheese and crackers: 77%
9. Gift cards: 76%
10. Automotive service: 76%
The top personal gesture was a home cooked meal, liked by 90% of seniors. Also, phone calls and handwritten cards.
7 of 10 unlikely to travel for holidays
A national survey commissioned by the American Hotel & Lodging Association, or AHLA, shows that many Americans are not expected to travel this holiday seasons.
Results show that 72% of Americans are unlikely to travel for Thanksgiving and 69% are unlikely to travel for Christmas.
Business travel has been even more impacted. Only 8% of Americans say they have taken an overnight business trip since March, and just 19% of respondents who are currently employed — or 8% of all adults — expect to travel for business within the next six months.
Only 3 in 10 respondents have taken an overnight vacation or leisure trip since March.
The survey of 2,200 adults was conducted November 2-4, 2020 by Morning Consult on behalf of AHLA.
Tips for decorating your stairway
Some ideas for your staircase:
• Install green garland punctuated by red bows.
• Drape swags of garland the length of the railing and between each dip, secure a large holiday ornament.
• Install green garland with lights.
• Weave holiday-themed ribbons throughout the rails.
• If you have white balusters, wrap each one with red ribbon to make them look like candy canes.
• Attach large, oversized bows of red plaid ribbon to alternating balusters.
Concerned about COVID-19?
